Ravenclaw House is one of the four Houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and, like the others, is named after one of the school's principal founders, Rowena Ravenclaw. The House's sigil is a raven, naturally, on a field of blue, and its students are most commonly associated with being intelligent, independent, artistic, and eager to learn.

It's a House that doesn't get as much attention as Gryffindor or Slytherin does, though there have been many notable characters in the Harry Potter series who were sorted into the House, and who have made a substantial impact on the story. These are the best Ravenclaws in the Harry Potter series (as confirmed by official sources), whether they are current or former students.

10 Quirinus Quirrell

Portrayed by Ian Hart

Quirinus Quirrell (Ian Hart) is the shy, stammering Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. He first meets Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) in the Leaky Cauldron before the start of the school year. Though he is meek and socially anxious, he harbors a very dark secret: he is actually a dark wizard that has been meddling in the Dark Arts for some time, and has become a vessel for Lord Voldemort (Richard Bremmer) to latch himself to as he awaits his return.

It's not every day that a Ravenclaw decides to dabble in the Dark Arts, but this is pretty much what happens. Quirrell initially did this because he was bullied at Hogwarts due to his stutter, and wanted to prove people wrong by learning things they could not. While he is a pretty prominent villain in the first film and is likable at first glance, the revelation at the end doesn't really win him over with fans, no matter how important he is to the story.

9 Gilderoy Lockhart

Portrayed by Kenneth Branagh

Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) replaced Quirrell as the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher following the latter's death at the hands of the Boy Who Lived. ​​Except Lockhart isn't actually that talented with magic– he runs his classroom with 90 percent bravado, and the other ten percent, he just wings it. He is incredibly self-absorbed, and has become something of a celebrity in The Wizarding World due to his many books about magical adventures and feats.

Here's the thing: Lockhart didn't actually write any of those books or do any of the great things he said he did, because he's nowhere near that skilled at magic. But through it all, he's still a Ravenclaw– he's not an idiot. He happens to be gifted with memory charms, and gets most of his money by wiping away the memories of the witches and wizards who actually wrote the books. This is a scheme that is, admittedly, clever, although devious. As far as the movies go, he was the first former Ravenclaw student who definitely exhibited the intelligence that his House was known for.

8 Helena Ravenclaw

Portrayed by Kelly MacDonald

Helena Ravenclaw (Kelly MacDonald), also known as the Grey Lady, is the patron ghost of Ravenclaw House, and is actually the daughter of Rowena Ravenclaw herself, who founded Hogwarts over a millennium ago, and who lent her namesake to the House. She makes a few minor background appearances in the earlier films, but doesn't make any significant additions to the plot until Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

At first, she is kind of aggressive and standoffish when Harry comes to her, but is able to convince her to reveal the location of her mother's lost diadem, a Horcrux which has been lost somewhere in the castle. She doesn't really care much for the world of the living, what with her being dead and all, but still, it's hard to imagine what Ravenclaw House would be without her. Every House has their patron ghost, so it's only fitting that Ravenclaw's would be directly related to one of the founders.

7 Padma Patil

Portrayed by Afshan Azad

Padma Patil (Afshan Azad) is the twin sister of Parvati Patil (Shefali Chowdhury), who, interestingly enough, was sorted into Gryffindor. The two sisters have distinctly different personalities that enrich the story, but Parvati gets more screentime on account of the fact that she is in Gryffindor and is more often seen around Harry and his friends.

Padma's most significant appearance was in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, when Harry asked her and her sister to be his and Ron's (Rupert Grint) dates to the Yule Ball, which they accepted. Unfortunately, both Harry and Ron were in miserable moods for the Yule Ball, and it ruined everyone's night, Padma and Parvati included. Fans can't help but feel bad for Padma, who just wanted to have a fun Christmas dance with her sister, and had to spend the night with Ron "Grumpyboots" Weasley.

6 Moaning Myrtle

Portrayed by Shirley Henderson