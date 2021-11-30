The Harry Potter series was a formative phenomena for a generation. These books opened doors to other fantasy series, and encouraged kids who had very little interest in reading to pick up a book and give this one a try. And, as for the addicted reader, they had a very important thing in common with people that typically don’t know what they’re talking about in terms of books. That shared interest opened doors to all sorts of unusual friendships. All that passion and excitement to read made this series what it is. And it is because of that we need to take a look at the books themselves and see which ones are genuinely superior, either in style, form, plot or any connection therein. And what is more fundamental than ranking the books that started a worldwide craze (also, we're not including Cursed Child since J.K. Rowling isn't the author of that book, which is also a stage play rather than a novel)

1. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

The absolute best of the best, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is not only the pivotal story in the saga for the Harry/Voldemort dynamic, but it represents a turning point for just about every character. This is the book where Harry meets those who want Voldemort to return to his evil ways and the entire world is thrown off its axis. Prior to Goblet of Fire Harry mostly knew that Voldemort was evil, killed his parents, and was trying to return to the land of the living. At most, he was aware that Professor Quirrell and maybe a few others wanted Voldemort to return, but not that there was a powerful and motivated group of people who not only want Voldemort to return to power, but that have been doing their part in secret to keep his cause alive. Throughout the pages of Goblet of Fire, Harry also has to confront the horrors of growing up. Not only does he have to compete against the other Triwizard champions who are all at least 3 years of magical education ahead of him, but he asks Cho Chang to the Yule Ball, he has a pretty epic fight with his very best friend, and grieves a new, but no less true, friend. This book represents a substantial pivot from Harry and his friends wreaking havoc in the castle as they try to right wrongs and protect loved ones, to seeing what challenges the magical world outside of Hogwarts has in store for Harry, and resultingly Ron and Hermione as well.

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

By the time we arrived at Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows we were all more than a little invested in this magical tale. The burden this story had to carry was dense, moving us from the end of Half-Blood Prince with Dumbledore’s death and Snape’s defection to an ending that would feel justified, satisfactory, and make reading the previous 6 books in this series worth it. We knew that Harry was going to have to face Voldemort mano a mano, yes, but there is a lot of road left to travel before that final confrontation can and will be possible.

This book faced a task so monumental in finishing this saga, but Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows does it with incredible flare and in remarkably satisfying ways. Not only do we get the ultimate showdown in a place that means so much to both of these great men, but we finally have the chance to watch equals battle it out for the survival of not only themselves, but for the fate of the wizarding world.

3, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

The only task harder than that of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is introducing us to the magical world itself, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone does that with gusto. Harry leaps into the unknown at the first opportunity, leaving every horror he’s ever experienced under the Dursleys’ roof and stepping into a world of magic he didn’t know existed. And he did so alongside the biggest man he’d ever laid eyes on.

Opening not only Harry’s eyes, but all of ours to the magic surrounding us was a gargantuan task to undertake, but Sorcerer’s Stone does it, and does it pretty freaking well. We see Platform 9 & 3/4, the Hogwarts Express, Diagon Alley, and Hogwarts all for the first time, and each and every new place is better than the last. We meet new characters, eat new treats, experience new commonplace things (like your meal magically appearing on the table in front of you or fixing broken glasses with the touch of a wand), and start off an adventure that will change not only Harry’s world, but our world, too.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Heading Back to Hogwarts for 20th Anniversary Special

4. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

The halfway point is exactly where Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix belongs, because after the massive shift in Harry’s world at the end of Goblet of Fire, it seems impossible to move on. While we were all clamoring for the next step in Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s journey, the magical world was debating whether or not our hero was a traumatized young fool that should be ignored and discredited.

The journey that Harry takes throughout this book, from learning the difference between his own emotions and those of his rival, to the magical world admitting he’s not a nutter, is quite possibly the most insane trek any book in this series has to manage. The first read of Order of the Phoenix stands out in just about any Potter fan’s mind, because the angsty, angry bitterness that Harry is trying to survive in the beginning of this book is so different from the boy we’ve been hanging out with in the four previous ones. The remarkable tonal shift near the end when our hero discovers just how far his friends will go to protect him, no matter who else believes any of them, is one of the most incredible moments in the entire series.

5. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

The penultimate book in the series was met with some mixed reviews. We all knew the kinds of things that lay ahead for Harry after the events of Order of the Phoenix, but we didn’t think Harry’s personal life would play such an important role. Book Six is important, because we learn more than we ever wanted to know about how far Voldemort has strayed from a normal wizard’s path. We follow along as Harry and Dumbledore adventure into the mind of Voldemort and look for proof that he has truly fallen into the deepest end of dark magic.

And that is exactly what we find. Horcruxes and death litter Voldemorts post-Hogwarts days, and learning that history prepares us to enjoy The Deathly Hallows in all its glory. Without Half-Blood Prince, we would have no hope of enjoying the final story, but it does suffer a bit from penultimate syndrome, in that it is somewhat satisfying, but leaves you with more questions than answers stepping into the final chapter of this saga. Yes, watching Harry embrace his feelings for Ginny is great fun, but knowing that a showdown between Harry and Voldemort looms lessens the heartening impact of their teenage love story.

6. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

While a lot of people have come to love the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban movie, the book still just doesn’t rank as highly. This is the book with the time turner, where we meet Sirius Black for the first time, where the Malfoys exert a little power to get Buckbeak sentenced to death, and, most importantly, the book where we learn about the Marauders. While its importance to the series cannot be debated, it ranks second to last purely because the other 5 books have so much more to offer.

Whether they’re introducing us to the magical world, moving this grand tale to its next great plateau, or providing a more-than-satisfactory conclusion, the other five stories ahead of Prisoner of Azkaban on this list are just better stories. The events of Prisoner of Azkaban are important, and life-changing for Harry at the time, but are simply precursors to the next four books worth of change and heartache and joy that have yet to come.

7. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Despite its significance to one of the biggest plot twists in the series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is definitely the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the books. And it’s still a good book, so that’s saying something. But, Chamber of Secrets just leaves something to be desired, even with all the secret-chamber-in-a-giant-magical-castle energy going on, it just doesn’t quite measure up to all the other insanely important plot twists and character developments in the other six books in this series once you’ve read them all.

Along the way, though, Chamber of Secrets is a wholly entertaining story. There’s just an entire universe of craziness unfolding in the next 5 books, and this book as no hope of matching that energy after the fact. It was fun, however, after reading Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, to dig back through this story and examine every moment for details we may have missed. Ultimately, a good story, but just another step into the unknown that was the Harry Potter series before it exploded into the worldwide-notoriety kind of popularity a few years later.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Producer Teases News About the Sequel What is Miles Morales doing on his corner of the Multiverse?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email