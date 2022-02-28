It’s been 20 years since we first saw Harry Potter, the powerful boy wizard with a peculiar scar, fly onto the big screen. Author J.K. Rowling’s seven-book series was adapted for the screen into eight gorgeous films and starred some of Hollywood’s most gifted veteran actors, including Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Brendan Gleeson and Helena Bonham Carter, and introduced us to three stars in the making: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, there was also immense talent behind the camera, including directors Chris Columbus, Mike Newell, David Yates and Alfonso Cuarón.

Many key players from the films recently reunited for the franchise retrospective documentary on HBO Max aptly titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, where they discussed the characters’ evolutions and what it was like for some of them to grow up on set. So what has the cast been up to since they left the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry? Well, aside from proving they can grow facial hair (ahem, Radcliffe and Grint), they’ve been busy on their own Muggle paths, appearing in dozens of projects that don’t involve wands.

Pour a glass of butterbeer and grab your broomstick! (You know you have one.) Let’s take a look at what some members of the cast have been up to since Hogwarts.

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe)

Gifted wizard Harry Potter, also known as The Boy Who Lived, was orphaned as a baby when Lord Voldemort killed his birth parents (Lily and James Potter) in a failed attempt to kill him, leaving behind a lightning bolt scar on his forehead instead. At the age of 11, Harry learns he is a wizard and is accepted into Hogwarts, where he navigates the ups and downs of being a wizard, finds best friends in Ron and Hermione, and uses his strong morals and good conscience to avenge his parents’ death.

Radcliffe has had an impressive post-Potter career. He’s known for his work in the horror films The Woman in Black and Horns, playing Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings, and for his multiple roles in the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers. He can next be seen as the delusional villain Fairfax in the upcoming comedy adventure The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint)

Good ‘ol Ronald Weasley is Harry’s loyal (and arachnophobic) red-headed friend from the very beginning. Unlike Harry, Ron is a pure blood wizard from a large and poor family. He lives in hand-me-down clothes from his siblings, which contributes to his insecurity, and is often fending off pranks from his older twin brothers Fred and George. He’s always good for a laugh, and loves nothing more (aside from Harry and Hermione) than playing with his pet rat Scabbers, and eating more than his share of food.

Grint has starred in several television series in recent years, such as Sick Note, Snatch and The ABC Murders. He currently stars in the AppleTV+ mystery horror series Servant, which was recently renewed for a Season 4, and is set to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new film Knock at the Cabin.

Hermione Granger (Emma Watson)

Looking for Hermione? Check the library. Hermione Granger is the brainy glue holding the Harry, Ron and Hermione trifecta together. Though she can get a bit carried away with correcting people and asserting her knowledge, Hermione’s an enthusiastic, smart student and a grounded individual who’s always down for an adventure. When she’s not studying a spell or buried in classwork, she helps others who don’t have a voice. She created S.P.E.W. which is a group that advocates for the better protection of house elves. The Hollywood Reporter voted her the number one female character in Hollywood history.

Since hanging up her Hogwarts robes, actress Emma Watson has divided her time between acting and activism. She’s starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Beauty and the Beast, This Is the End, and most recently as Meg March in Little Women. A graduate of Brown University, Watson was appointed as UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014 and continues to push for gender equality in all areas, specifically education.

Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes)

The darkest of all the lords, Voldemort is the 800-pound threat in the air for the entire series. Voldemort’s real name is Tom Riddle, a half-blood wizard who attended Hogwarts and was raised by Muggles in Wool’s Orphanage when his mother died and his father abandoned him. Hellbent on living forever, enforcing blood purity, and dominating the world, he created a staggering six Horcruxes, each of which include a fragment of his soul and contribute to his immortality. According to prophecy, Harry Potter is his only wizard match (and potential superior), which leads Voldemort to try and kill him. He ends up killing Harry’s parents instead, and accidentally makes Harry a pseudo-crux. (Because of this, Harry actually has part of Voldy’s soul in him.) He’s considered the most vicious and dangerous wizard to ever exist.

The Oscar-nominated Ralph Fiennes remains one of the best actors working today. While he’ll always be remembered (and loathed) by some for playing He Who Shall Not Be Named, he’s had plenty of rich performances in projects including The Grand Budapest Hotel, No Time to Die, The Dig and The Lego Batman Movie. He’s set to re-team with Wes Anderson in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, as well star in the miniseries Brideshead Revisited with Andrew Garfield and Cate Blanchett.

Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton)

Typical Slytherin. While there are a plethora of evil, dangerous creatures and villains for Harry to contend with throughout the eight films, the most consistent thorn in his side is Draco Malfoy (along with his equally-obnoxious sidekicks, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle). A near exact copy of his father Lucius, Draco is very judgemental and stresses the importance of blood purity. He believes that only pure-blood wizards and witches (those whose parents are both wizards and witches) should be allowed at Hogwarts and looks down upon anyone else. (As he calls them, “Mudbloods.”) The first stand-off between him and Harry is when the two are being fitted for their robes in Diagon Alley. “He’s a product of his parents, Draco, and he’s got really bad parents,” actor Tom Felton said in the documentary. “If your Dad is a psychopath, wielding a cobra cane about, you’re probably not going to be the friendliest geezer.”

Felton had a recurring role in The Flash series and is set to star in upcoming projects Burial, Canyon Del Muerto and Lead Heads.

Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter)

She has a cackle that’ll pierce the night sky and a set of chompers to match, it’s the ruthless Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange. She’s part of the House of Black, making her first cousins with Sirius Black. She was Lord Voldemort’s most loyal and enthusiastic supporter, and similar to the Malfoys, was adamant about the superiority of pure-blood wizards and witches. She married Rodolphus Lestrange, though author J.K. Rowling has said that Bellatrix’s one love was Voldemort. In the documentary, actress Helena Bonham Carter detailed her relationship with her unpredictable character. “With Bellatrix, it was fun, because I was fostering the childish and the naughty…and totally anarchist.” She was a key part of the last four Harry Potter films.

Since her days in the wizarding world, Carter has starred in adaptations of classics such as Great Expectations, Les Misérables and Cinderella. She’s also appeared in the ensemble film Ocean’s Eight and as Prince Margaret in The Crown. She’s set to star alongside Pierce Brosnan in the upcoming comedy Not Bloody Likely about George Bernard Shaw’s famous work, Pygmalion.

Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane)

Rubeus Hagrid is a hard worker and trustworthy friend of Harry, Ron and Hermione from the very beginning. Starring in all eight of the films, Hagrid’s been on every step of the wizarding journey, and has known Harry since he was an infant. He was tasked with bringing baby Harry to the Dursleys, Harry’s adoptive family, once Harry’s parents were murdered by Voldemort. In addition to being a loyal companion, the half-human and half-giant is the proud owner of several pets and is the Keeper of Keys at Hogwarts. He also teaches a class titled Care of Magical Creatures.

In addition to playing Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane is known for his work on the series Cracker and National Treasure, and for his voiceover work in Arthur Christmas, The Tale of Despereaux and Brave.

Sirius Black (Gary Oldman)

The tragic Sirius Black is one of the most influential and pivotal characters in the world of Harry Potter. He’s introduced to Harry and his friends in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, where he plays the titular prisoner. After escaping Azkaban prison with his Animagus abilities after over a decade of being wrongfully convicted of murder, he’s initially looked down upon by Harry. Once Harry learns the truth about Sirius's friendship with Harry’s father James, and that despite being from the House of Black, Sirius detests the pure-blood elitism in the family, he becomes an ally.

Gary Oldman is one of the most highly regarded actors working today. He won an Oscar for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and is known for his masterful performances in projects such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Book of Eli, Mank and The Dark Knight trilogy. He can next be seen starring in the AppleTV+ thriller series Slow Horses with Olivia Cooke and Jonathan Pryce.

Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs)

Meet the man orchestrating the Malfoys’ evil plans. The former Hogwarts student and Slytherin prefect Lucius Malfoy is the father of Draco Malfoy and is on the Board of Governors at Hogwarts. In addition to serving Voldemort as one of his Death Eaters, he’s constantly undermining Dumbledore’s authority and abusing his own power. An example of this is when he tries to ban The Fountain of Fair Fortune for its inclusion of a marriage between a witch and a Muggle, which goes against his pure-blood beliefs. He worked closely with Bellatrix Lestrange, becoming a severe threat to the world order.

Actor Jason Isaacs initially read for the part of Gilderoy Lockhart, before director Chris Columbus asked him to read for Lucius. “The point of [Lucius] being in the story to me” Issaacs said, “was to explain why Draco was such a horrible, heartless, sadistic bully at school.” Isaacs is known for his work in the British mystery series Case Histories, as well Star Trek: Discovery, Sex Education and The Great. He has a number of projects at various stages of development and can currently be seen in the series Good Sam.

Dobby (Toby Jones)

Ah Dobby, everyone’s favorite house elf. The lovable creature first appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, where he’s the servant to the vicious Malfoy family. With the exception of the infamous Quidditch match incident, Dobby is a true friend and source of inspiration for Harry, often warning him of impending doom and potential threats, such as Lucius’s plans to unleash the Chamber of Secrets.

Dobby is voiced by Emmy nominated actor Toby Jones, who’s known for work as Dr. Arnim Zola in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Claudius Templesmith in The Hunger Games franchise, as well as for starring in Wayward Pines and First Cow. He’s set to star alongside Emily Blunt in The English and in the Edgar Allan Poe biographical film, The Pale Blue Eye.

Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams)

An important character in the franchise, the fun-loving Arthur Weasley is a pure-blood wizard, Hogwarts graduate, and father of the seven Weasley children. He’s enamored with Muggles and their ways of life and is part of the Misuse of Muggle Artifacts Office. Arthur was later promoted to the Office for the Detection and Confiscation of Counterfeit Defensive Spells and Protective Objects and is always busy doing his best to keep his family and company financially afloat.

Actor Mark Williams is known for his work in 101 Dalmatians, Shakespeare in Love and The Fast Show. He currently plays the titular role in the long-running series Father Brown.

Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright)

The youngest and only daughter of the Weasley family, Ginny has an increasingly large role in every Harry Potter film. She puts herself and her peers in great danger once she was tricked into opening the Chamber of Secrets, but surviving the experience enabled her to become more confident in her own skin. She had a crush on Harry from the moment she met him, and the two eventually become romantically involved. In addition to being a student at Hogwarts, she’s also part of the Quidditch team and the Daily Prophet.

Actress Bonnie Wright made her acting debut in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Dean Thomas (Alfred Enoch)

Dean Thomas is in Harry’s Gryffindor class at Hogwarts and is Seamus Finnigan’s best friend. He was raised by his Muggle mother and stepfather, leading him to believe he was a Muggle-born wizard. He later learned that his father was actually a wizard, making Dean a half-blood. He played on the Quidditch team, took part in Dumbledore’s Army, and briefly dated Ginny Weasley.

In addition to starring in all eight Harry Potter films, Alfred Enoch has appeared in Broadchurch, Coriolanus, How to Get Away with Murder and the recent AppleTV+ series Foundation.

Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis)

In the fast-paced and high-stakes world of Hogwarts, Neville Longbottom serves as the innocent, awkward, often butt-of-the-joke classmate of Harry’s. Aside from his delightful cherubic nature, he’s known for his passion for herbology. The second-half of the franchise gave Neville a chance to shine. The continual support and encouragement from Harry, Ron, and Hermione greatly contributed to Neville’s confidence as a wizard in Dumbledore’s Army and helped him prove to be an irreplaceable asset to the team.

Matthew Lewis has appeared in numerous projects in his post-wizard life, such as Me Before You, Baby Done and the PBS series All Creatures Great and Small.

Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch)

Perhaps the only other supporting character to be more of an outcast than Neville is Luna Lovegood, the quirky, artistic, honest and observant member of Ravenclaw who first appears in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Often butting heads with the stubborn and by-the-book Hermione, Luna’s distinct views and dream-like disposition were a welcome addition to Harry’s friend group. She was a much-needed source of comfort for Harry when he felt disconnected from Hermione and Ron, and along with her father Xenophilius (editor of The Quibbler), aided Harry in his endeavors.

Though she’s most known for her work in the wizard franchise, Evanna Lynch has appeared in a number of short films such as It Don’t Come Easy, Lucia Joyce: Full Capacity, and You Eat Other Animals?, as well as the critically acclaimed film My Name Is Emily.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, as well as the entire Harry Potter franchise, is available to stream on HBO Max.

