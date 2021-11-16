Wands at the ready, as we prepare to return to Hogwarts for a spectacular 20th anniversary special. In 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered in theaters, and became a massive box office hit. In celebration of the anniversary, the franchise's stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, along with the director of the first two films, Chris Columbus, are reuniting for a new special coming to HBO Max.

Columbus spoke to Variety about bringing the magical wizarding world back to life, and he did not disappoint. A 20th anniversary special is bringing together Radcliffe, Grint and Watson along with many other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time since the franchise concluded. Many of the original cast members of the film franchise will be joining the anniversary special, including Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Mark Williams, Matthew Lewis, Ian Hart and Evanna Lynch.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,” said executive producer Casey Patterson.

The upcoming special is called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The special will explore how the films were made, and include brand new interviews and cast conversations. This special was made to allow fans to take a magical walk down memory lane through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. In addition to premiering on HBO Max, the special will also debut on Cartoon Network and TBS in spring 2022, just before the Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Wizarding World fans can return to Hogwarts early and start their celebrations by heading over to WizardingWorld.com for the 20th-anniversary hub content. An exclusive first look of the special will debut during the premiere of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on November 28 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Cartoon Network and TBS. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts comes to HBO Max on January 1.

