There’s no doubt that the Harry Potter series is one of the biggest film franchises of all time, if not the biggest. Bringing the beloved book series to life, the eight Potter films transport audiences to the fantastical Wizarding World and introduce an array of magical characters along the way.

With so many characters and such limited screen time, it is understandably difficult for everybody to get their moment to shine. However, Potter introduced many interesting characters that viewers would have loved to have learned more about and see more often.

10 Percy Weasley

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Percy Weasley (Chris Rankin) is introduced as one of the older Weasley brothers, and is an authoritative school Prefect and Head Boy. During the first three films, Percy is frequently seen guiding the young Gryffindor students and undertaking his leadership responsibilities. However, he almost disappears entirely from the series afterward.

When Voldemort returns in the books, Percy sides with the Minister for Magic, and has a huge falling out with his family. This storyline was omitted from the films, leaving Percy to make an occasional cameo here and there, but without explaining what happened to him. It would have been satisfying to see his arc play out and also give audiences some answers around his character.

9 Sybill Trelawney

Sybill Trelawney (Emma Thompson), Professor of Divination at Hogwarts, makes her first on-screen appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. She only appears in three films, and despite Thompson wonderfully bringing the kooky character to life, she could have been used in a much more effective way.

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, one of the key plot threads revolves around the prophecy that Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is after, and it is mentioned that Trelawney gave the prophecy. The prophecy is what sets the entire story into motion, and motivates Voldemort’s actions, so Trelawney definitely should have a bigger part of the films.

8 Nymphadora Tonks

Nymphadora Tonks (Natalia Tena) first appears in Order of the Phoenix, and makes very brief appearances in the remaining films. All viewers really find out about her is that she’s a metamorphmagus, is feisty, has cool pink hair, is a member of the Order of the Phoenix and is romantically involved with Remus Lupin (David Thewlis).

Tonks is another character that has more significance in the books. There is no exploration of her and Lupin’s relationship, which comes from out of nowhere and is only mentioned briefly. There is also the absence of her son Teddy, who Harry randomly acknowledges in the final movie. While Lupin had a satisfying arc in Prisoner of Azkaban, Tonks was robbed of one, making her death nowhere near as hard-hitting as it should have been.

7 James Potter

As Harry’s (Daniel Radcliffe) father, James Potter (Adrian Rawlins) is often mentioned throughout the films, but viewers learn very little about him besides the fact that he endlessly tormented Snape (Alan Rickman) during their days at Hogwarts. However, much more could have been brought to this character.

Although James plays a big part in Harry’s journey, as Harry constantly mourns the father he never had, the films focus more on his negative aspects rather than positive. James plays an important role in the first Wizarding War and has many redeeming qualities, which would have been useful to explore and garner more sympathy towards him.

6 Narcissa Malfoy

While Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) and his father Lucius (Jason Isaacs) feature heavily throughout the films, Draco’s mother Narcissa (Helen McCroy) isn’t introduced until the sixth movie, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

It is clear Narcissa deeply loves her son and will do anything to protect him, as she forces Snape to make an Unbreakable Vow to ensure this. Of all the Malfoys, Narcissa is the least hateful, as she surprisingly spares Harry’s life in the final movie when she learns her son is alive. With a subtle yet brilliant performance from the late McCroy, it seems that there was much more to Narcissa Malfoy, and she deserved to be a more fleshed-out character.

5 Fred & George Weasley

Fred (James Phelps) and George (Oliver Phelps) Weasley still became fan favorites with their limited screen time, but were actually much more prominent characters in the books. The films did a pretty good job at establishing the twins as Hogwarts’s jokesters, but there was much more to their story.

The films completely skip the fact that Harry gives Fred and George his Triwizard Tournament winnings, which they use to open their joke shop. In the final book, Fred and George appear as correspondents on 'Potterwatch', a radio show hosted by Lee Jordan for those against Voldemort and supporting Harry. Little details like this could have elevated the presence of the twins and made Fred’s death in the final film more emotional.

4 Colin Creevey

Despite remaining a supporting character in the books, Colin Creevey (Hugh Mitchell) only appears on-screen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Colin is a first-year Gryffindor who idolizes Harry, is constantly snapping photographs, and is one of the petrified victims of the Basilisk.

Colin completely disappears from the movies after this, and is essentially replaced by a character called Nigel (William Melling) who isn’t even in the books. Nigel is a combination of Colin and his brother Dennis, who both admire Harry. The choice is hard to understand, as Colin was an already established character who could fit the role. There was really no need to make somebody entirely new.

3 Dobby

Despite only appearing in two of the Potter movies, Dobby the House-Elf (Toby Jones) is one of the most beloved characters in the entire series. Dobby’s loyalty, courage and quirkiness brilliantly translated from page to screen, and he left a deep emotional impact on audiences. Despite the popularity of Dobby in the movies, audiences only got a glimpse into his story.

The house-elf prominently appears in five of the seven books. He works in the Hogwarts kitchens in Goblet of Fire, tells Harry about the Room of Requirement in Order of the Phoenix, and much more. There’s also a storyline in Goblet of Fire where Hermione starts S.P.E.W, an organization that promotes the welfare of house-elves, and Dobby plays a huge part. This would have been a welcome addition in the movies.

2 Fleur Delacour

Fleur Delacour (Clémence Poésy) is introduced as the beautiful and elegant Beauxbatons champion for the Triwizard Tournament in the Goblet of Fire movie. She plays a significant and humorous role in the film, being the object of every male student’s affections.

The next time we meet up with Fleur is in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, where she marries Bill Wealsey (Domhnall Gleeson). There is no explanation to how Fleur and Bill met, or how their relationship developed. Their complicated love story is explained much further in the books, including how Fleur moved to England to work at Gringotts after graduating. Both the character and relationship deserved much more context.

1 Dean Thomas

Despite appearing in all Potter films minus one, Dean Thomas (Alfred Enoch) was sadly relegated to a background character. Viewers know very little about Dean, except that he is a Gryffindor, best friends with Seamus Finnigan (Devon Murray), supportive of Harry and dates Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright). Dean plays a much more prominent supporting role in the books.

He is a constant source of support for Harry and is front and center at pivotal moments like the fight against Umbridge, the escape from Malfoy Manor, and the Battle of Hogwarts. The Half-Blood Prince film had the opportunity to focus on Dean more as Harry’s romantic rival, but even that was barely explored. It’s a shame Dean didn’t get more screen time, especially as one of the few people of color in the series.

