When books are adapted to the big screen, it's a well-established fact that not every single minor detail is going to get a chance to make the transition, often due to time constraints or to avoid overcomplicating the story. This approach is totally normal and is pretty much expected as far as book-to-movie adaptations go. Of course, it happened quite a lot with the Harry Potter books and movies.

Some of the most important things left out of the films are what happens to some of the characters following the events of the story. These characters all appear in the movie, but whether or not they lived or died at the end is up in the air and can only be answered by reading the novels. These are the Harry Potter characters whose fate was left ambiguous in the movies for one reason or another.

10 Vincent Crabbe

First Appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Vincent Crabbe (Jamie Waylett) is one of Draco Malfoy's (Tom Felton) cronies who pretty much always accompanies him. In the novels, he isn't much of a large presence until the finale, when he unleashes Fiendfyre and accidentally burns himself to a crisp in the process. Obviously, he doesn't survive this, much to the horror of his friends, who watch him die right in front of them.

However, in the live-action movies, Crabbe's fate is left uncertain because the actor, Jamie Waylett, had run into some legal trouble in real life and was subsequently fired from the films following the fifth installment. He was then replaced by Blaise Zabini (Louis Cordice), but the filmmakers felt that having Blaise take up the same role as Crabbe wouldn't feel quite right. As such, they assigned Crabbe's role to Gregory Goyle (Josh Herdman), another one of Malfoy's cronies who had been present since day one. In the final film, it is Goyle who uses Fiendfyre and burns himself to death in the process, whereas no mention of Crabbe is made.

9 Dolores Umbridge

First Appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) is by far one of the most despised characters in the Harry Potter movies, making her first appearance as the Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. She is known for her bizarre and uptight rules and policies, denying the return of the Dark Lord as per her role at the Ministry, and her cruel and unusual methods of punishment.

Umbridge appears in later films, where she maintains her job at the Ministry and begins persecuting the innocent on behalf of the Dark Lord. She may not be a full-on Death Eater, but it's certainly no secret that she was a huge fan of them. What happens to her after the war's end isn't really explored in the movies, but in the books, Umbridge is tried and sent to Azkaban for her crimes against the Wizarding World. It is unknown how long she stayed behind bars, but there's no denying that she definitely got what she deserved.

8 Colin Creevey

First Appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Colin Creevey (Hugh Mitchell) is an eccentric yet enthusiastic young boy who first appears in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. He is seldom seen without his signature camera and is one of the many students who become petrified upon his encounter with the Basilisk. Colin eventually recovers but does not make any follow-up appearances in the films, which might be for the best because his story is much more tragic in the books.

In the novels, Colin makes multiple reappearances, with his excitement about knowing Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) never really waning. He is later present during the Battle of Hogwarts in the final book, but unfortunately, he is killed in combat, losing his life to one of the many Death Eaters besieging the castle. Colin might be a little strange, but he has been a beloved background character for book fans, so watching him meet his untimely end makes the final confrontation sting a little bit more. For better or for worse, this fate is never explored on the big screen.

7 Gilderoy Lockhart

First Appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) is the Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher in Harry's second year at Hogwarts. Lockhart was something of a celebrity in the Wizarding World, known for his various magical feats and adventures. Only, he was actually a total fraud, and these stories were taken from other wizards and witches who had their memories wiped by Lockhart. As a result, his teaching skills were terrible.

In both the book and the movie adaptation, he tries to erase the memories of Harry and Ron (Rupert Grint) after they discover his secret, but he stupidly uses Ron's broken wand for the memory charm. It backfires and erases Lockhart's memory completely. Lockhart later reappears in the fifth novel in St. Mungo's magical hospital, where he is bumbling around like an oaf with zero recollection of who he is or what he's supposed to be doing. As a result, Lockhart becomes confined to the hospital for the rest of his life, completely unaware of any aspect of his past life. It's a bit of tragic irony that isn't exactly undeserved, but still a little sad.

6 Igor Karkaroff

First Appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Igor Karkaroff (Predrag Bjelac) is the Headmaster of Durmstrang, the Northern and Eastern European school of magic. He first appears in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Durmstrang arrives at Hogwarts for the Triwizard Tournament. He is kind of intimidating but seems to be on good terms with Professor Dumbledore (Sir Michael Gambon).

However, Harry later finds out that Karkaroff was formerly a Death Eater, serving in the First Wizarding War on behalf of the Dark Lord, though he appeared to have reconsidered his role in the conflict. Nothing else is said about him in the movies, but in the books, Karkaroff flees for his life upon finding out that the Dark Lord has returned and takes refuge in an isolated cabin in the woods. He survives here for a whole year before the Death Eaters kill him for his perceived betrayal, an event that is just a passing mention in the books. Karkaroff was always a bit of a morally grey character, so his death doesn't exactly hurt much, but it is frightening knowing how scared he was of Voldemort and how good the Death Eaters were at tracking down their enemies.

5 Stan Shunpike

First appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Stan Shunpike (Lee Ingleby) is the eccentric conductor of the Knight Bus, who transports Harry to the Leaky Cauldron prior to his third year at Hogwarts. Stan is kind of odd, sure, but there doesn't appear to be any real malicious intent in him. Or is there? In the movies, he is the conductor of the bus and nothing more, appearing in one scene, and that's it.

In the books, though, Stan has a much more sinister role, as he is revealed to be a supporter of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and is pulling a lot of strings for him behind the scenes. Following the end of the war, Stan is put on trial at the Ministry of Magic, but he pleads not guilty, claiming he was under the Imperius Curse the whole time. There's no confirmation if his claims are even remotely true, but he was allowed to walk free anyway and returned to his job as a conductor. It's a rather unremarkable fate, but Stan also had previous run-ins with the law during the war, so one can't help but wonder if he was lying or not.