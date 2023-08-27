The Harry Potter movie series (2001-2011) is famously based on a series of novels by J. K. Rowling, which quickly became one of the most successful novel and film series of all time. When movies are adapted for the big screen, it is normal for there to be some artistic liberties taken and changes made to better suit the medium.

Some characters were severely changed. Sometimes this isn't really a welcome change, as the well-loved characters feel unfamiliar to fans. While others not only do the original justice, but actually improve upon the already-established narrative.

10 Bellatrix LeStrange

Bellatrix is a pretty unique character in the books. But Helena Bonham-Carter brought her to life in a way like no other. In the books she is similarly strange, with a tendency to laugh in the face of death. But the movie version of Bellatrix is truly something to behold, and no actress could have done the role more justice.

Bonham-Carter turns Bellatrix not just into a giggly, peculiar witch, but one that is absolutely ruthless. What's more, she managed to make the character slightly more complicated in her final moments. In the books, Bellatrix dies with a smile on her face, but in the films, Bellatrix dies with an expression of true shock and terror as she realizes what a terrible mistake she's made by attacking a Weasley.

9 Fred & George Weasley

Many fans find that Fred (Oliver Phelps) and George (James Phelps) were absolutely perfect in the movies. They have such an incredible chemistry together on account of the fact that they are twins in real life, and the fact that they are just as mischievous off-set.

They finish each other's sentences, say things in unison, and are the perfect dream duo for playing twins. The filmmakers really made a once-in-a-lifetime find when they found the Phelps twins, and their performances have always stuck with fans.

8 Hermione Granger

There were certain things that were definitely changed about Hermione (Emma Watson) in the movies. For example, she wasn't as much of an activist about the rights of House Elves. But what the filmmakers nailed is they made her a lot stronger and more resilient.

Book Hermione seems to be clueless at first about the stigma surrounding Muggle-born witches, and doesn't even know what the term "Mudblood" means when she is first called it. This is pretty weird considering she's much more of a know-it-all in the books. But in the movies, she is well aware of the term, and has to deal with it the whole series. She is even brutally tortured by Bellatrix because of it. And perhaps best of all, instead of slapping Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) as she does in the books, she clocks him in the face in the movies. To be honest, that's much more satisfying.

7 Severus Snape

The filmmakers struck gold when they cast Alan Rickman as the Severus Snape, the curmudgeonly potions professor. For one, the book version of Snape can be absolutely insufferable at times, as he is quite a bit crueller towards the main characters. Furthermore, since Snape didn't get as much time to be front-and-centre in the movies, that makes him more mysterious. This makes the big reveal in the end all the more meaningful.

On top of that, the book version of Snape felt more like a puppet for Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), but the movie really emphasized his role as a tragic hero. It makes much more sense why Harry grew to appreciate and understand him. Alan Rickman's performance will never, ever be topped.

6 Luna Lovegood

Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) in the books is quite honestly a bit unlikeable. She's kind and gentle, for sure, but she's also a bit much, as she spouts off way too many weird theories that are completely off-putting. She's the kind of person that you'd back away slowly from if you were caught in a conversation with them.

But Luna in the movies is much more enjoyable. She's still a bit odd, but not in such a way that she'd freak you out. She's also very kind and forgiving, and picks up on social cues much better than her book counterpart.

5 Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris / Sir Michael Gambon) in the books is still pretty awesome, but he suffers from one horrific flaw: he is more often than not used as a plot device to give information dumps at the end. Which, if he knew all of this the whole time, why didn't he say something? Especially in the earlier entries in the series, reading pages and pages of Dumbledore's dialogue can be exasperating.

In the movies, the story is revealed through other means since having a character sit and talk to the camera for ten minutes is obviously going to get old, fast. There's also the fact that since Dumbledore isn't explaining the entire plot in agonizing detail at the end, it implies he doesn't know absolutely everything, which is probably why he didn't do something sooner. Though, many fans are more pleased with the original Dumbledore from the first two films than the one that appears from the third film onwards.

4 Lord Voldemort

One thing in particular made Lord Voldemort better in the movies than in the books: his final moments. In the books, he and Harry sort of just stand around talking for a while then have a two-second battle. By the end of it, Voldemort is lying dead on the floor just like anyone else.

In the movie however, Voldemort disintegrates upon dying. It's a much more profound moment as it shows that he had abused magic, killed, and twisted his soul so much using Horcruxes that he was no longer human. Ralph Fiennes also brings a very intense performance to the Dark Lord that actually made him feel more sinister than in the novels. Plus, his final showdown with Harry is far more climactic.

3 Lucius Malfoy

Lucius Malfoy was always a pretty cruel guy, but Jason Isaacs managed to make him even more cruel. During the end of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), when Harry frees the Malfoys' House Elf, Lucius draws his wand on Harry and prepares to kill him. He goes so far as uttering the first word of the Killing Curse, something that is not present in the books. It is the first time viewers get to see the absolute rage Lucius is capable of.

In the films, he is also much more present in his son's life. He even goes so far as to show up to every Quidditch match his son plays, which is not mentioned in the books. This makes it more apparent how Draco got so insufferable, and makes it clear that Lucius has a bit of influence over the school.

2 Hedwig

Hedwig the snowy owl is Harry Potter's beloved pet who remains his constant and loyal companion throughout his time at Hogwarts. She not only sends letters for him, but also enjoys being in his presence and resting on his arm. Since she's an animal it's hard to gauge just what her personality is like since she can't communicate by way of language. But in her final moments, the movies showed what she was really all about.

In the books, Hedwig is killed when a killing curse hits her while she sits in her cage. Whereas in the movies, Harry releases her so she can go somewhere safe. Later on though, she attacks a Death Eater who is trying to kill Harry. This same Death Eater promptly kills Hedwig. It's truly devastating to audiences, but it shows that Hedwig really does care about Harry. She loved him as much as he loved her.

1 Horace Slughorn

Professor Slughorn (Jim Broadbent) is a teacher introduced in the sixth film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). In the books, he is kind of insufferable, to be quite honest. He is a huge complainer, famously causing an outburst on the first day of school when Dumbledore asks him to be the potions professor. This is because he was under the impression he would be teaching Defense Against the Dark Arts, despite his potions background. He is also pretty selfish throughout the novel.

In the films though, Slughorn is quite a lovable and good-humoured fellow who really knows how to throw a party. He is one of the few Slytherins in the series that is kind to Harry, and he is always making friendly connections with his students. Also, he has no qualms about being the potions professor, because he has always loved potions.

