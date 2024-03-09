The Big Picture Some characters cut from Harry Potter films had significant plot contributions, like Marietta Edgecombe and Winky the House Elf.

Peeves the Poltergeist, Frank and Alice Longbottom, and the Gaunts added depth and context to the series only found in the books.

Characters like Professor Bins, Ludovic Bagman, and Charlie Weasley had key roles that were left out of the film adaptations.

Even 12 years after the release of the final Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, the love for the Harry Potter franchise is still alive and well, even after they cast aside the series' problematic author, they still kept the franchise strong. The majority of the fanbase adores the Harry Potter film franchise, and for good reason. The films are incredibly well crafted and contain so much heart and soul that captured the hearts of fans and critics across the planet.

But, like most book-to-film adaptions, Harry Potter is not without its inaccuracies. The books actually contain numerous characters that never made it to the film, for better and for worse. While some characters seemingly added nothing to the plot and merely brought humor to the table, others actually brought incredibly important moments that fleshed out the plot and added a plethora of context to many plot points.

10 Professor Bins

Featured in: Books 1, 2, 4 & 5

Loyalty: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Humans aren't the only kind of people that teach at Hogwarts, spirits do as well, thanks to Professor Cuthbert Bins. In the books, Professor Bins was the Professor for the History of Magic class at Hogwarts when he died of old age in the Hogwarts staff room. But to make matters stranger, when Professor Bins woke up the next morning for class, he didn't even realize he was actually dead until he appeared in class as his ghostly self. Professor Bins didn't let death stop him and simply continued to teach as a ghost.

Professor Bins was quite the expositional character in the books and was never truly important to the overarching story. In Harry and co's first year at Hogwarts, they'd be placed into Professor Bins' class. Harry always regarded the class as the most boring one due to Professor Bins' hands-off teaching approach, simply reading off the lessons and expecting students to just take notes. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Professor Bins would teach Harry's class about the legend of the Chamber of Secrets. This moment in the books would be taken from Professor Bins and given to Professor Minerva McGonagall, a more important character in comparison.

9 Marietta Edgecombe

Featured in: Books 5 & 6

Loyalty: The Crouch Family & Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Film fans may remember Cho Chang, Harry's love interest in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. When Harry started Dumbledore's Army, to instruct his fellow students on how to accurately defend against the Dark Arts, Cho and Harry's relationship quickly fell apart when Harry suspected her of being the student who outed Dumbledore's Army to Hogwarts staff... in the movies. What film fans might not know is that Cho never outed Dumbledore's Army in the books and it was actually her good friend Marietta Edgecombe.

Marietta Edgecombe was a Ravenclaw student one year above Harry and friends whose mother worked as a Floo Network Regulator at the British Ministry of Magic. When she joined Dumbledore's Army alongside Cho, but did so reluctantly as she held great fear for the current Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Dolores Umbridge. When she eventually feared that her mother's position in the British Ministry of Magic could be threatened if she was found in the ranks of Dumbledore's Army, she would be the one to out the group to Umbridge to protect herself and her mother. This was really her only contribution to the series, though. So it makes sense that Marietta never made it to the big screen.

8 Winky the House Elf

Featured in: Book 4

Loyalty: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

After being let go as the house elf for the Crouch family, when she was caught in a suspicious situation, the fan-favorite Dobby the House Elf helped get Winky a job in Hogwarts' kitchens. Due to her intensive depression from being let go as the Crouch family house elf, Winky became a drunk and had zero intention of doing any work with her fellow Elves in the kitchens. Winky's plot initially seemed like a small plot to give Dobby more characterization and while her story did that as well, it ended up being something much more harrowing.

When the Triwizard Tournament's terrible event's instigating Death Eater was caught, Winky was suspiciously called down to Professor Moody's office by none other than Dumbledore. It was here that Winky's role in the story found its true place. Winky would be told that the Death Eater they caught was none other than her former master, Barty Crouch Jr., the son of her former master, Barty Crouch Sr. Her situation would grow more distressing when she'd be informed that Barty Crouch Sr. was actually murdered by Barty Crouch Jr. So Winky's role in the plot expanded to more than just a side plot for Dobby, but an avenue to bring more context to the events of the Triwizard Tournament, as depressing as it may be. Winky was actually so ingrained in the backstory of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire that she was heavily considered to be placed in the movie, with official concept art of her circulating around the internet.

7 Peeves the Poltergeist

Featured in: Books 1-7

Loyalty: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

While the Harry Potter series, both in literature and film, initially began as lighthearted stories aimed more at children, they don't stay lighthearted for long. When Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire comes around, the series finds a major tonal change and things in the wizarding world become a lot more serious, making it hard to find much wit or comedy in such dark times. But the books had a character that was made specifically to do just that.

Peeves the Poltergeist began the series as a character roaming about Hogwarts that just loved to make the lives of students harder, especially one Harry Potter. While some fans may write Peeves off as a nonsensical character made just to be a jerk to Harry, he is so much more than that on a thematic level. When the series gains a more serious tone, Peeves is frequently used as a light in the dark. Just when things felt like they were a downer, Peeves would hop onto the scene to make the readers laugh and remind them that the fun, lighthearted tone of the first three books was not long gone. Peeves was actually supposed to be featured in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone film and went as far as being cast, with actor Rik Mayall aimed to portray him before his scenes were cut.

6 Andromeda Tonks (Black)

Featured in: Books 5 & 7

Loyalty: Tonks Family & Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Keen fans of the Harry Potter films most likely picked up on her existence when she appears on the Black family tree. So, while her character never officially appears in the film, her existence is recognized. Andromeda Tonks was once known as Andromeda Black when she was born into the Black family, being the middle sister between Bellatrix and Narcissa. While Sirius Black is commonly known as the rebel of the Black family, being disowned, Andromeda also suffered the same fate when she married Ted Tonks, a muggle-born man.

Due to her family's dedication to the idea of being pure-blood, Andromeda was disowned and went her own way in life. She would go on to be an ally to the Order of the Phoenix due to her daughter, Nymphadora, being a member. She and Ted allowed their home to be used as a safe house for the Order of the Phoenix to give aid. In the books, when Harry and Hagrid needed to seek shelter after Hagrid sustained injuries in the Battle of the Seven Potters, they would retreat to the Tonks' home.

5 Phineas Black

Featured in: Books 5-7