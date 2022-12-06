When it comes to the character department, Harry Potter never fails to deliver. It's always entertaining to analyze the world-building of one of the biggest fantasy universes in the world (if not the biggest), especially when it counts on a wide range of fictional wizards with compelling personalities.

All wizards have their own talents and areas where they excel, and while some would probably win the Squid Game with their hands tied, others would have to go through a lot more trouble to reach their goal. Some of the treasured saga's characters aren't likely to last very long in the deadly competition, while others will breeze through its levels like they're nothing.

Ron Weasley

The main reason why Rupert Grint's character wouldn't win the competition in Squid Game is that he would never sign up for the challenge in the first place. This is not to say that Ron isn't brave or courageous, but rather that he is smart enough to know he should stay away from all things deadly.

Plus, although our favorite Weasley would make an intriguing contestant in the game, the humble family where he comes from has always made a point to showcase that money isn't everything. Throughout his upbringing, Ron has learned to share with others, even if he barely has enough for himself.

Hermione Granger

As for beloved top student Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), we would be lying if we said that she wouldn't easily outsmart everyone in the room with her extensive knowledge during intellectual challenges. Nevertheless, just like Ron, she wouldn't be too interested in even taking a part in the games.

Hermione has always been a noble character with a strong moral compass. Although she loves a good challenge and would probably kick ass in this, her ambition wouldn't be strong enough to make her compete as it isn't a game she'd find honorable.

Bellatrix Lestrange

There's no denying that Helena Bonham Carter's character would clearly be a bit enthusiastic with the idea of people's lives being threatened in a series of deadly children's games, so it's fairly safe to assume that everyone's favorite sadistic witch would obviously be interested in participating.

A reason why Bellatrix doesn't rank higher in this list is due to her eccentric nature, which strongly reflects on her demeanor and mannerisms and would not benefit her during certain challenges. Still, the character would be crafty enough to make her way through the game.

Remus Lupin

Squid Game's contest is also a test of patience, and thanks to his calm and collected attitude, the powerful dark arts teacher Lupin (David Thewlis) would probably excel at it. Although he is also incredibly intelligent, his observant, detailed perception of everything and everyone around him would likely be one of his strongest assets.

Though his compassionate heart would probably be his biggest weakness, Remus would nevertheless make for a compelling contestant. Thanks to his harmless appearance, Lupin would fly under the radar with others and unexpectedly take advantage of that.

Albus Dumbledore

The most powerful wizard of his time, Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) showcases extraordinary abilities on several occasions throughout the movies, and he is most definitely not going to refrain from doing the exact same as soon as he comes face to face with all challenges.

Ambitious and sly, the character is not the one to back down from a challenge once he sets his mind on winning, which is partly what would make him so resilient and strong-willed during the game.

Harry Potter

An almost-Slytherin who ultimately chose Gryffindor, Daniel Radcliff's character is as cunning and resourceful as he can be. Part of what makes him a good contestant is his competitive nature, bravery, and determination, all of which are significant, very characteristic traits of the boy who lived.

When it comes to his weaknesses that could somehow influence his game in a bad way? His quick temper, impulsiveness, and recklessness tick the box. He would probably end up risking his life for a loved one, too, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Sirius Black

Sirius' temperament is actually very similar to Harry's — both are courageous and determined souls who will gladly die trying to save a friend or family member. What levels up Gary Oldman's character's game, though, is that not only is Sirius an accomplished sorcerer, but he also displays wild physical abilities that come from being a Padfoot, just like Lupin does as a werewolf.

Whether or not the prisoner of Azkaban would eventually make it to the end of the game is one thing; whether he has the skills to do so — which he does, if he uses them cleverly — is another. Bonus points for not being intimidated by the lesser welcoming, more turbulent players within the game, as he probably has seen it all behind jail bars before.

Severus Snape

Equal amounts resourceful as he is powerful, Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) would be a Squid Game master. Thanks to his calculating and precise nature as well as the ability to read another person's mind that comes with the fact that he is a Legilimens, the Harry Potter character would take everyone by surprise by guessing their next move and always being one step ahead.

Undoubtedly one of the best contestants out of all (and the maker behind several powerful spells), Snape would be an intimidating adversary to anyone who would dare to cross his path.

Tom Riddle (Voldemort)

Very like to take on the contest in Squid Game by storm, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named (Ralph Fiennes) would not think twice before tearing others down for his own sake. The completely ruthless and destructive Tom Riddle possesses an extraordinary control of magic that is almost unlike any other.

With an almost unparalleled magical skill and years and years of dueling experience, the dark magic wizard wouldn't hold back from defeating whoever was necessary in order to secure his bag.

