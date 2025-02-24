The Harry Potter films did an impressive job adapting the series, though many pieces had to be left out. With a limited runtime for each film, it's understandable that details fell through the cracks, but the film lacks one particularly important explanation: the central prophecy. Throughout the series, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is referred to as the Chosen One, which references a prophecy made before his birth. While the words themselves are featured in the film, they aren't fully explained, nor is the backstory, despite its relevance to Harry's life.

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry learns that the prophecy exists, and Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is after it. It is that prophecy that Voldemort tricks Harry into going to the Ministry of Magic to retrieve in the Battle of the Department of Mysteries, which ultimately costs Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) his life. But after all he goes through to hear it, the prophecy gets little explanation. Harry focuses on the "Neither can live while the other survives" bit, but he misses the significance of the beginning and the history behind it.

Harry Wasn't the Only Potential Child in the Prophecy