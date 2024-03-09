With a prequel series full of hiccups and a promised TV series on the way, fans of old and new are revisiting the Harry Potter franchise. There's no denying the cultural impact the novel and film series established. Fans are divided into two houses, those who read the books and those who didn't. Either way, they all eagerly yearn for their letter to Hogwarts. Once there, a world of magical curriculum awaits.

From source material to screen, readers and movie-goers witnessed several electives and core classes on the Hogwarts student schedules. These subjects led to some of the most iconic onscreen moments, like in Charms class: "It's leviOsa, not levioSA!" However, there were a handful of classes from the book series that were not portrayed onscreen at all or were alluded to in scene settings and lines of dialogue. In the same manner, many of the professors were shown as extras in the beginning movies or not at all.

8 Alchemy

Notable Alchemist: Nicolas Flamel

Image via Warner Brothers

This elective course was available to sixth and seventh-year students. According to the Hogwarts librarian, Madam Pince, Alchemy was not a popular subject among its students. The course covered the study of the composition, structure, and magical properties of nature's elements (earth, fire, air, and water) alongside the science of transmutation. The science of alchemy was also tied to Potions and Transfiguration as well. Professor Binns included the history of alchemy in his seventh-year History of Magic course.

While the course was not explicitly shown, the study was alluded to in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, by introducing the reference to the famous alchemist Nicolas Flamel. Flamel created the Sorcerer's Stone and, through it, the Elixir of Life. Franchise audiences would meet Flamel in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The sixth-year Potions curriculum included properties of the Alchemy course, which audiences saw with Professor Slughorn (Jim Broadbent) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Watch On Apple TV

7 Apparition

Taught by Wilkie Twycross

Image via Warner Brothers

An extracurricular class for Hogwarts students turning seventeen during the school year, Apparition is the study of magical teleportation. The course was taught on Saturday mornings by Ministry of Magic employee Wilkie Twycross. During these hour-long classes, the Anti-Apparation Charm was removed from the area of the grounds where Twycross taught. Students of age could take the exam after completing the class and get their license to Apparate. Because this was not part of Hogwarts' curriculum, rather a course offered by the Ministry, it cost students 12 Galleons to take. Apparation is successful with the "The Three Ds: Destination, Determination, and Deliberation."

The instructions of the course were not shown in the movies, but the act of Apparation as a means of travel was demonstrated in several key moments of the franchise. As Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) search for the Horcruxes, they are forced to Apparate several times to avoid Death Eaters. Because Apparation was not a skill exclusive to witches and wizards, other magical creatures like house elves Dobby (Toby Jones) and Kreacher (Simon McBurney) could do it, as seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Watch On Apple TV

6 Arithmancy

Taught by Professor Septima Vector

Image via Warner Brothers

An elective subject for third years and above, Arithmancy is the study of using numbers to predict the future. Incredibly intelligent and excelling in almost all of her coursework, Hermione stated in the books that Arithmancy was one of her favorite subjects. The class was not shown or mentioned in the films. There is little information provided regarding Professor Septima Vector other than she runs a strict classroom and presumably teaches Advanced Arithmancy Studies.

In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Hermione uses a Time-Turner to get to all her classes throughout the year. While it wasn't mentioned in the films, Arithmancy was one of the classes in which Hermione used the Time-Turner to attend while also taking Care of Magical Creatures.

Watch On Apple TV

5 Ancient Runes

Taught by Professor Bathsheda Babbling

Image via Warner Brothers

This elective course was not featured in the movies; the subject was displayed and mentioned for those who knew how to look for it. Ancient Runes is the study of a form of writing in which the symbols (runes) represented various sounds that belonged to the runic alphabet, commonly used in the Middle Ages. This was a course where, on her OWL exam, Hermione made an error in translating the runes into English. The course is taught by Professor Bathsheda Babbling.

Ancient Runes is an elective course available to third year students and above, which is where its film mentions are found. Specifically for movie audiences, Hermione mentions in Prisoner of Azkaban that Ancient Runes is a far more fascinating subject than Divination. In the same movie, runes are used on Siruis Black's (Gary Oldman) mugshot placard.

Watch On Apple TV

4 Astronomy

Taught by Professor Aurora Sinistra

Image via Warner Brothers

The course itself was never shown in the movie series, but the classroom was. The Hogwarts Astronomy Tower was featured in the movies, especially during a pivotal death in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The tower is where Malfoy and the Death Eaters confront Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) in the final scenes; however, Professor Snape (Alan Rickman) is ultimately the one to kill Dumbledore.

In the books, Astronomy was a core course about the study of stars and planetary movements taught by Professor Aurora Sinistra. The books also mention that the course was taught at the Uagadou school, where the students were quite skilled in their studies. At Hogwarts, the class was required from years one through five and became an elective for years six and seven. This is one of the few courses that blended magic and science while being the closest relation to the muggle world.

Watch On Apple TV

3 History of Magic

Taught by Professor Cuthbert Binns

Image via Warner Brothers

Reviewed briefly in the final films, History of Magic was a core course moviegoers didn't witness inside Hogwarts. Professor Cuthbert Binns covered the subject of Alchemy within this course as well. The textbook, "A History of Magic," was written by magical historian Bathilda Bagshot and required for the course that was available to first-year students and up. Admittedly, Harry had only opened the textbook once, and the only real information he took away from it was what to name his owl. Bagshot's intimate knowledge of the Dumbledore family and her relation to Gellert Grindelwald was touched on in the films, leaving breadcrumbs for audiences who would watch the prequel films.

Deathly Hallows: Part 1 showed Harry and Hermione as they travel to Godric's Hollow searching for the remaining horcruxes. There, they meet who they believe to be Bagshot (Hazel Douglas); however, Bagshot was murdered earlier, and the person Harry and Hermione thought was helping them was actually Nagini parading around in Bagshot's body.

Watch On Apple TV

2 Muggle Studies

Taught by Professor Charity Burbage

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Available to third-year students through seventh-year students, Muggles Studies is an elective course not shown in the franchise. Viewers were treated to Arthur Weasley's (Mark Williams) curious questions to Harry about muggles and the specific function of the rubber duck. The course was designed to showcase to witches and wizards how muggles function in the world without magic by using science, technology, and other means.

As the movies progressed, it became increasingly obvious with Lord Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) rise that muggles and Muggle Studies were despised as he sought to rid the world of them. In Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Professor Burbage (Carolyn Pickles) is shown being held captive during the Death Eater meeting at Malfoy Manner. She begs Snape (Alan Rickman) to help her; however, he does nothing, and she is murdered by Voldemort.

Watch On Apple TV

1 Dark Arts

Taught by Professor Amycus Carrow

Image via Warner Brothers

A class that was no longer taught at Hogwarts, Dark Arts was taught at the Durmstrang school by none other than former Death Eater, Igor Karkaroff (Predrag Bjelac). The Durmstrang school operated on the notion of pure-blood supremacy, which is why Lucius Malfoy wanted to send Draco there. Igor Karkoff and his students were introduced to movie viewers in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire for the TriWizard Tournament.

It was a course originally championed by Salazar Slytherin, but the other three Hogwarts founders disagreed. Dark Arts was originally Defence Against the Dark Arts (DADA), but was changed by Professor Amycus Carrow in the Deathly Hallows era, where the Unforgivable Curses were taught to seventh years and used on students with detention as punishments. Hogwarts went through several professors for the class throughout the course of the series, including Quirinus Quirrell, Gilderoy Lockhart, Remus Lupin, Alastor Moody/Bartemius Crouch Jr., Dolores Umbridge, and Severus Snape.

Watch On Apple TV

NEXT: The 10 Most Useful 'Harry Potter' Spells, Ranked