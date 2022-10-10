Harry Potter is filled with many spells and casts throughout the series that we muggles wish we could use in our everyday lives. Everyone would choose the exciting life of a wizard instead of a muggle any day due to the beautiful school, the unique snacks, and, of course, the cool spells and potions.

Some spells we have desperately tried at home as a child are: Oculus Reparo, Wingardium Leviosa, and Immobulus. These spells would make our lives much easier, happier, and more entertaining. It almost frustrates us that we never got our Hogwarts invitation letter.

'Anapneo'

The spell Anapneo clears someone's airway when choking by making the hazardous object vanish from their throat. This spell was used twice, first on Celestina Warbeck choking on a frog and second on Marcus Welby, who choked on a piece of pheasant.

This spell would be a brilliant asset to reality as many lives could be saved due to no one ever choking again. Although if we are alone, it would be a bit difficult to use it on ourselves if an object is lodged in our throat.

'Apparate'

Apparate is a non-verbal transportation spell that allows a witch or wizard to travel instantly and appear at another location. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) first experienced this spell with Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) in The Half-Blood Prince as he grabbed his arm and began being pressed in all directions.

Apparation would remove any need for everyday transportation, saving money, reducing carbon emissions, and overall saving time. However, this spell comes with the consequence of great discomfort while transporting and so it may not be preferable for all.

'Brackium Emendo'

The spell Brackium Emendo heals broken bones, as seen when Professor Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) tries to heal Harry's broken arm with this spell but instead accidentally removes the bone; Lockhart then adjusts the spell to heal his leg back to full function.

Everyone who has experienced a broken bone would certainly understand the extreme pain felt by this situation and its slow healing process. Being able to heal this broken bone instantaneously would be worth the potential temporary loss of the bone.

Disillusionment Charm

The Disillusionment Charm causes the target to take on the appearance of its surroundings, like the Invisibility Cloak. They were taught this spell by Professor Filius Flitwick (Warwick Davis) for the Ordinary Wizarding Levels in the subject in the 1988 - 1989 school year.

This spell would be handy for everyone who states they would love to be a fly on the wall in certain situations. For all curious people who would love to live vicariously through others. However, this spell could easily be used for nefarious purposes, so this one comes with a big caveat.

'Immobulus'

The spell Immobulus immobilizes living targets resulting in them being unable to move, essentially freezing them. This spell is used by Hermione (Emma Watson) in class to freeze chaotic pixies making a mess in the classroom, and put them back in their cage.

This spell would be a brilliant asset to increase safety throughout society. It could be used to freeze people afflicting violence or robbers in the act until the police get there to take them away safely. It ensures dangerous actions are stopped before they begin.

'Oculus Reparo'

The spell Oculus Reparo is used to repair eyeglasses. It is used in the first movie when Harry is introduced to Hermione, and she shows him the spell that fixes his glasses. It only specifically repairs glasses and not other inanimate objects.

This spell would be handy for anyone who has experienced waking up and seeing they have slept with their glasses on and broke them in their sleep, sat on their glasses, or dropped them. This spell is very limited in that it can only fix glasses, but useful for the number of times glasses are broken.

'Piertotum Locomotor'

The spell Piertotum Locomotor is an incantation used to bring inanimate objects and artifacts to life. Dumbledore uses this spell to bring statues to life to protect Harry against Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) and Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) killing curse.

This spell would make every child's life happier as they would be able to bring their loved teddy bears to life. This would give them an adorable best friend. It also has practical uses: companies, small and large, can make automatons to help with manual labor, from moving heavy objects to operating machinery.

'Scourgify'

The spell Scourgify is used to clean objects and clean out infestations of bundimun, a magical living fungus. This spell is used by Nymphadora Tonks (Natalia Tena) to clean Harry Potter's pet snowy owl Hedwig's cage. This spell removed the loose feathers and owls' droppings.

This spell would help everyone's everyday lives by cleaning the dishes, cleaning floors, dusting, cleaning animal cages, and tidying our rooms. It would give us a lot more time to do other things as chores would be removed from our daily planners.

'Tarantallegra'

The spell Tarantallegra is aimed at the legs, causing uncontrollable dancing movement: it's also known as the dancing feet spell. It was created in Italy and improperly used by warlock Zaccaria Innocenti who conjured a "dance" within Mount Vesuvius.

This spell would be great for those who have shy friends that refuse to ever step on the dance floor with them. You would always have a dance partner now, whether they liked it or not. Weddings, nightclubs, and proms would never have another person sitting on the staircase crying because no one would dance with them.

'Wingardium Leviosa'

Wingardium Leviosa causes an object to levitate. This spell was used in the first movie where Ron (Rupert Grint) is struggling to say the spell right; Hermione corrects him leading to Ron later being able to make a troll's bat float resulting in the troll's defeat.

This spell would be brilliant for anyone too comfy in their seat to stand up and grab the remote. With this spell, we could levitate it over to us with one flick of the wrist.

