When it comes to book-to-movie adaptations, the Harry Potter films did an admirable job. Yes, there are plenty of storylines and even entire characters missing from the films. However, the two versions of the story have the same major plot points and themes. Among the missing elements is a particularly strange side story in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) third year at Hogwarts offers one of the biggest surprise twists when the Boy Who Lived discovers that his godfather, Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), is not responsible for the murders he has been imprisoned for, and instead, the culprit, Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall), has been disguised as Ron's (Rupert Grint) pet rat, Scabbers. This storyline explores the concept of animagi in greater depth and reveals more about Harry's parents. Yet the part missing from the movie is Sirius' unexpected ally: Hermione's (Emma Watson) cat, Crookshanks.

While Harry and his friends believe Crookshanks to be another ordinary Hogwarts companion, the books reveal that the cat helps Sirius keep tabs on Harry. Showing a greater understanding than most cats, Crookshanks plays an active role in this storyline in the books, setting up the eventual reveal, and by minimizing his involvement, the third Harry Potter film loses a chance to explore the intelligence of non-humans in the magical world.

How Is Crookshanks’ Role Different in the ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’ Film?