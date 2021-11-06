It has been exactly 20 years since the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was released and started one of the most popular franchises in cinema, which has since gone on to magically transcend both the books they are based on and the film series themesleves. The director of the first two films in the series, Chris Columbus, told Variety said he wants to direct a film adaptation of the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and he wants the original trio to return.

In the interview, when specifically asked if the director thought there would be more films in the series besides the current run of prequels, Columbus stated, “I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine”.

In the same interview Columbus reflected on being hired for the first film saying:

I had every expectation that I would probably be fired within the first two weeks. I was very, I don’t want to say anxious, but aware of the fact that if I screw this up, I probably will never work again. And I would have millions of fans at my door just infuriated”.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child' Gets Broadway Return Date With Slightly Shorter VersionObviously Columbus did not screw it up as he helped the Harry Potter franchise get to the mega billion dollar status it is at today. After Columbus directed the first two films, future Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón directed Prisoner of Azkaban, and Mike Newell tackled Goblet of Fire, before David Yates finished off the original book series’ narrative with the last four films. Yates has also directed the first two films in The Fantastic Beasts prequel series and is currently filming the third film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently a two part play written by Rowling and John Tiffany. It premiered at the London Palace Theatre in the summer of 2016 before making its way to broadway in the Spring of 2018 where it is still being played to this day. While not every Harry Potter fan has fallen head over heels for this continuation of the original story, the thing that most fans could probably agree on is the fact that it would be cool seeing Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint return to the franchise after a long decade away. For all the latest Harry Potter news, stick with Collider.

