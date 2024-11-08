We hope you've saved your galleons, muggles, because Funko has just made our Hogwarts dreams come true. In a partnership more magical than a Butterbeer on a cold winter's day, Funko has launched a new Harry Potter-themed addition to their Pop! Yourself line, allowing fans to turn themselves into Hogwarts students. With the HBO Harry Potter series on the horizon in 2026, this new Pop! Yourself line is the perfect way to conjure up your wizarding spirit until the new show hits screens.

Available starting today on Funko.com, Pop! Yourself lets fans in the U.S. and Canada craft their own Hogwarts Pop! persona by selecting one of the four Hogwarts houses. The Pop! Yourself figure, priced at $30, comes with the option to add a $15 house-specific accessory pack to really make your Pop! look ready for Hogwarts. Sadly, those students actually attending the school in the Highlands of Scotland are geo-blocked from participating.

Funko CEO Cynthia Williams is thrilled about the new line, saying, "Millions of devoted Harry Potter fans are invited to embark on a magical new adventure with Pop! Yourself! This collaboration allows fans… to express their passion for the wizarding world in a fresh, new way." It’s a chance to let your magical side shine without needing to smuggle in a wand from Ollivanders, but remember, just like that wand shop—the Funko chooses the wizard, not the other way around!

What Do the 'Harry Potter' Funko Pop! Yourself Figures Come With?

Close

Each accessory pack includes a fully robed Pop! Yourself body, a house-appropriate wand, and two adorable buddies – so you’ll be properly equipped to represent your Hogwarts house with pride. Let’s break down what each pack includes:

Gryffindor : Red-and-gold robes, a light-brown wand, and a Gryffindor lion and snowy owl companion. For the courageous, who are probably hoping to use these figures as a Patronus charm.

: Red-and-gold robes, a light-brown wand, and a Gryffindor lion and snowy owl companion. For the courageous, who are probably hoping to use these figures as a Patronus charm. Slytherin : Green-and-silver robes, a black wand, plus a Slytherin snake and a potted Mandrake. Perfect for those with a knack for Potions (and perhaps a few dark arts).

: Green-and-silver robes, a black wand, plus a Slytherin snake and a potted Mandrake. Perfect for those with a knack for Potions (and perhaps a few dark arts). Ravenclaw : Blue-and-bronze robes, a dark-brown wand, plus a Ravenclaw raven and a Thestral – because Ravenclaws can see what others can’t. It even comes with a mini Monster Book of Monsters (please stroke with care).

: Blue-and-bronze robes, a dark-brown wand, plus a Ravenclaw raven and a Thestral – because Ravenclaws can see what others can’t. It even comes with a mini Monster Book of Monsters (please stroke with care). Hufflepuff: Black-and-yellow robes, a brown wand, plus a loyal Hufflepuff badger and a fuzzy Pygmy Puff. This pack also comes with a Hogwarts trunk for all your magical essentials – because Hufflepuffs are all about being prepared, even if they're not very good at much else.

Each accessory pack comes in a trunk-inspired box, which might remind you of the trunk that carried your own letter from Hogwarts. Grab your customized Funko Pop now, and hopefully, it arrives soon by owl post. The Harry Potter films are available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max