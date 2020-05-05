Watch Daniel Radcliffe Read the First Chapter of ‘Harry Potter’ and Feel Better for 25 Minutes

Folks, there’s no way around it. Time are tough right now and we need all the feel-good content we can get. Fortunately, lots of our favorite creators are keeping busy by keeping us entertained. And there’s pretty much something for everyone. John Krasinski launched a feel-good YouTube show. Horror filmmaker Ted Geoghegan launched a fascinating film history podcast. And now, as a part of Wizarding World’s Harry Potter at Home, you can look forward to weekly free readings of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Each week will be presented by a new celebrity and fan favorite, starting with none other than Daniel Radcliffe, who kicks things off with Chapter One, ‘The Boy Who Lived’. And it’s lovely. Since hanging up his cape and wand, Radcliffe has become one of the most unpredictable and exciting young actors in the business, consistently bulking out his resume with eclectic indie projects. He’s also earned a reputation for being an all-around kind, humble dude, which makes watching him read Harry Potter all the more soothing.

And look, J.K. Rowling has understandably and deservedly fielded criticism for some very narrow, privileged viewpoints over the years, but there’s no denying that the Harry Potter books and movies meant a lot to generations of fans. So if that’s you and you could use a nice dose of feel-good nostalgia right now, I can’t recommend enough that you take 25 minutes to let Radcliffe’s soothing voice and Rowling’s immersive world transport you out of, you know, all this.

You can watch the reading over on the official Wizarding World website, or if you’re more into audiobooks, you can also listen over on Spotify. New chapter will arrive weekly, and several upcoming hosts have already been announced, including Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, and Eddie Redmayne.

