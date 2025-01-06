Whether it's Halloween, the holiday season, or just because, it doesn't take much for people all over the world to rewatch the Harry Potter franchise. Regardless of why, fans looking to return to this beloved Wizarding World know that they're going to be revisiting films and scenes that are classic, iconic and incredibly memorable. Since these stories were adapted to film beginning all the way back in 2001, the sequences brought to the big screen through them have enchanted audiences. Because of this, it quickly became one of the best fantasy series in the last 25 years.

At the center of this beloved fantasy franchise is Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe. Audiences watched The Boy Who Lived grow up into the Chosen One before their eyes across eight movies. Naturally, the titular character has many memorable moments that range from lighthearted, childish wonder to incredibly serious events that show off Radcliffe's talent.

10 Harry Potter Gets His Happy Ending

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After all is said and done in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the film brings audiences into the future to bring closure to the characters. This epilogue shows where the Golden Trio ended up after they'd all grown up and became parents. Taking place a whole 19 years later at King's Cross Station, the primary cast sees their children off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

This is a great scene to return to because it's genuinely joyful. Seeing the fact that Harry, after everything he went through, got his happy ending can bring a smile to almost anyone's face. Everything he fought for and lost people for paid off to create a better future for the next generation of wizards all across the planet. With the beautiful score by John Williams playing over it, his final scene in the franchise is one certainly worth returning to.

9 Harry and Ginny's First Kiss

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After shipping them for quite some time, fans were really excited to see when Harry and Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) came together for their first kiss. People who had read the books already also knew that the two were endgame and getting to see one of their first big romantic moments together come to life on the big screen was a major treat for them too.

It's a sweet and tender scene that was a big moment for Harry, not just because he was connecting with his future wife, but after everything that happened between him and Cho (Katie Leung) earlier in the series. It's a lovely scene worth rewatching because of how genuinely smile-provoking it is.

8 Harry Saves Sirius Black with His Patronus

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Throughout the entirety of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the man known as Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) is built up to be a wild and terrorizing criminal with no mercy. However, after this idea is flipped on its head, when Harry and his friends actually get the chance to meet the man face-to-face, everything they thought they knew about him was tested and torn apart. Which inspires him to do something spectacular to protect his godfather.

When Harry witnesses the Dementors approaching Sirius, getting ready to kill him, the young man casts a Stag Patronus to fend them off. This caused the Stag to shine a bright, gleaming light that fended off the evil creatures. The sequence is beautiful and visually spectacular, and is also meaningful, as his Patronus ends up being the same as his late father's.

7 Harry Forms Dumbledore's Army

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It's commonly noted that when the Harry Potter franchise hits the middle of its tenure, it becomes far more dramatic and ages itself with those who first saw the first film in 2001. This tone is made apparent in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix when Harry and the others gather dozens of students to build a collective to arm themselves against the Dark Arts, as the teacher at the time, Professor Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) was not teaching it properly.

This shows off Harry's leadership skills, which would come to be crucial throughout the latter half of the series, as the stakes get higher. Seeing the Boy Who Lived teach his classmates the true lessons of the Defense Against the Dark Arts is great, enhancing his role and continuing to make him a very active protagonist. This allowed him and his goals to be even more compelling.