In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the term Dark wizard refers to any witch or wizard who pursues the Dark Arts, regardless of which Hogwarts house they were sorted into. There have been hundreds throughout history, but only a select few have made a substantial impact on the storylines presented thus far.

It is important to note that just because someone is evil, such as Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), it does not mean they are Dark wizards. Indeed, a Dark wizard must study the Dark Arts, which Umbridge doesn't. These are the greatest Dark wizards in the Harry Potter lore, the evil-doers that keep the story dangerous. For this ranking, the "major" refers to those who had a big impact on the story. Also, it will exclusively cover Dark wizards from the official list of canon material from the Harry Potter Lexicon, meaning characters from games like Hogwarts Legacy, while interesting, will be excluded, as their canon status is ambiguous.

20 Fenrir Greyback

First appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros.

Fenrir Greyback (Dave Legeno) is a Death Eater and a werewolf who, in the books, is the leader of a gang of Snatchers, professional kidnappers who specialize in abducting muggle-born wizards or enemies of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). However, in the films, while he still appears, his duties are replaced by Scabior (Nick Moran), who is also in the books as a background character.

In the novels, Fenrir may have a more minor role, but he is undoubtedly an important character. He viciously attacks Bill Weasley (Domhnall Gleeson), leaving him permanently scarred and with some wolfish tendencies without becoming a full werewolf. He also successfully kidnaps the Golden trio in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and murders Ron Weasley's (Rupert Grint) former girlfriend, Lavender Brown (Jessie Cave), during the Battle of Hogwarts. Fenrir is most certainly not as powerful or relevant as other dark wizards, but he's important enough to actually influence the plot more than other characters do. The book never makes it clear what happens to him after the series concludes, but in the films, he is perhaps killed after Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) sends him flying out of a window during the Battle of Hogwarts.

19 Delphini Diggory

First appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' (2016)

Image via Sonia Friedman Productions/Harry Potter Theatrical Productions

Delphini is a dark witch who first appears in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In it, she is revealed to be the child of Lord Voldemort and Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham-Carter). Delphi is sort of the main cause of the conflict, using a Time-Turner to rewind the flow of time itself and restore her father's influence over the Wizarding World.

Her actions stir up a whole lot of trouble for Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy during their first year at Hogwarts. But of course, at the end of the play, she is defeated and brought to Azkaban for her nefarious deeds. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is kind of a weird one in canon, and many fans aren't content with it. Delphini might be a cool character, but her place in the universe is just a little odd, to say the least, especially given her parentage.

18 Morgan le Fay

First mentioned: Pottermore

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Morgan le Fay is a bit of a crossover character, as she appears not only in Wizarding World canon but in Arthurian mythos as well. Morgan le Fay was said to be the half-sister of King Arthur himself and was a dark witch who was constantly at odds with Arthur's close friend and companion, Merlin.

Not much is known about her, but what is known is that she became Queen of Avalon and was able to turn into a bird. The only reason she is considered a major dark witch is because of Merlin, who was one of the most influential wizards in the Wizarding World, living way back in the early Middle Ages. Any wizard of Merlin's caliber ought to have an equally important enemy, even if Morgan is more of an obscure figure in the canon.

17 Vinda Rosier

First appearance: 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Vinda Rosier (Poppy Corby-Tuech) initially appears in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which isn't canon to the writings of J. K. Rowling. However, she later appeared in Pottermore, establishing her as a legitimate character. In the film, she is a witch of French origin who becomes one of Grindelwald's acolytes, acting as his right-hand woman throughout the latter two films in the unfinished trilogy.

Right from the get-go, Vinda is shown to be callous and heartless, killing a wounded creature in cold blood right in front of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who is in the process of healing it. While not as big of a role in the story as her master, Vinda is still a force to be reckoned with and an imperative piece of the trilogy. However, she isn't very memorable and not at all likable.

16 Quirinus Quirrell

First appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros.

Quirinus Quirrell (Ian Hart) is the Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher during Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) first year at Hogwarts. The unassuming professor speaks with a stutter and initially seems meek and shy but approachable. According to official sources, Quirrell was a former student at Hogwarts and was sorted into Ravenclaw. However, with his stammer, he became a frequent target of bullying by his fellow students, causing him to embark on a quest to find Lord Voldemort (Richard Bremmer) and learn the Dark Arts.

However, Voldemort only used the overly ambitious man as a temporary Horcrux, fusing himself to the back of Quirrell's head as a vessel for finding the Philosopher's Stone. Quirrell became almost entirely consumed by Voldemort and was later killed by Harry in the bowels of Hogwarts, crumbling into dust at just a touch from the Boy Who Lived. Quirrell is not super memorable or powerful, but he's the first real villain revealed in the franchise.

15 Peter Pettigrew

First appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall) was actually a Gryffindor and a good friend of Harry Potter's father. When the First Wizarding War broke out, Peter sold out his best friends, framing one for the slaughtering of 12 people and leading Voldemort right to the door of the Potter house. From then on, Peter, an animagus, turned himself into Scabbers the rat, which the Weasley family kept as a pet before eventually being exposed during Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

After escaping, Peter found Lord Voldemort and performed the ritual to bring his fallen master back from the dead in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. While his fate is left uncertain in the movies, in the books, Peter is strangled to death by the metallic hand given to him by his master but enchanted to kill Peter if it ever detected hesitation or disloyalty. Peter is a truly detestable character, but his place in the story is monumental, as he single-handedly (no pun intended) causes the death of Harry Potter's parents and brings Lord Voldemort back from death, beginning the Second Wizarding War.

14 Gormlaith Gaunt

First mentioned: Pottermore

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Gormlaith Gaunt was a dark witch and ancestor of Lord Voldemort who hailed from Ireland. She lived during the Renaissance and was the aunt of Isolt Sayre, who founded Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the North American version of Hogwarts located on Mount Greylock in Massachusetts. Gormlaith Gaunt was one of the most extreme when it came to her pure-blood supremacist views, even going so far as to murder her sister and brother-in-law after they sympathized with muggles.

Upon discovering that her niece was starting a magic school overseas, Gormlaith personally hunted her down and laid siege to Ilvermorny before being killed during the battle. Gormlaith is so intriguing because she embodies how far the Wizarding World really goes and is the main antagonist to a pretty big side story. She's also one of the most extreme villains, as very few others have killed their flesh and blood to maintain their ideals.

13 Barty Crouch Jr.

First appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Barty Crouch Jr. (David Tennant) is one of the most devilishly clever Death Eaters seen in canon. Behind the scenes of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, he kidnaps Mad-Eye Moody (Brendan Gleeson) and impersonates him with the use of Polyjuice Potion. He then assumes his position as Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts, planting Harry's name in the Goblet of Fire and getting the boy enrolled in the Triwizard Tournament against his will.

He pulls numerous strings, ensuring Harry wins the Triwizard cup, which Barty has disguised as a portkey that leads to the graveyard in which Voldemort will be resurrected. Barty is discovered to be an imposter shortly afterward. He's definitely one of the most evil Death Eaters ever, but there's no denying how cunning he was through it all and how crucial he was to the overall narrative.

12 Emeric the Evil

First mentioned: 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'