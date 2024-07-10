The Harry Potter series is undoubtedly one of the most successful film franchises of all time, grossing more than $9 billion at the global box office. These eight movies, spawned from seven fantasy novels by British author J.K. Rowling, tell the story of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and the adventures he and his friends have at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry.

One reason the Harry Potter books and movies have amassed such a huge fan base is their perfectly primal blend of heroes and villains. On one side are the champions of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) - "The Boy Who Lived." On the other are the loyal servants of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) - He Who Must Not Be Named. But what's the real story behind those bad guys known as the Death Eaters, and what makes them so despicable?

10 Severus Snape

Played by Alan Rickman

Image via Warner Bros.

Severus Snape, played by Alan Rickman, is the cold-hearted Potions Master, who seems to have it in for Harry from the moment they meet. He is a master manipulator and double agent who has the confidence of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore as well as the evil Lord Voldemort. Snape's duplicity had audiences constantly trying to figure out where his true loyalties lay.

Although he was officially a Death Eater, in the final movie installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, it's revealed that Snape was a good guy all along. He was deeply in love with Harry's mother, and vowed to protect him for her sake. Yes, Snape was bitter and mean, but unrequited love can do that to a person.

9 Draco Malfoy

Played by Tom Felton

Image via Warner Bros.

Harry Potter's nemesis, Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton, is the classic 'spoiled little rich kid'. The only son of very wealthy pure-blood parents, he grew up believing he was somehow better than everyone else. Draco has a particularly strong disdain for Harry's friend Hermione (Emma Watson) because she's a muggle-born (has non-magical parents), going as far as branding her a 'filthy little mud-blood'.

With an upbringing like his, it's understandable why Draco acted out and, like his father before him, joined the Death Eater ranks. But, in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, when he's ordered to kill Albus Dumbledore, he just can't go through with it. Try as he might, Draco does not possess the truly evil streak that runs through his other family members.

8 Quirinus Quirrell

Played by Ian Hart

Image via Warner Bros.

Quirinus Quirrell (Ian Hart) is introduced in the very first movie in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, as the bumbling Professor who teaches Defense Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. His signature stammer and bizarre choice of headwear paint an impression of a rather pathetic figure, but nothing could be farther from the truth.

Avid fans will know Quirrell was not officially a Death Eater, as he didn't have the dark mark or don the signature mask. But, the fact he willingly shared his body with Lord Voldemort makes him at least worthy of an honorable mention. Quirrell's other evil acts include murdering a unicorn and drinking its blood, setting a Troll loose in the school and attempting to kill the young hero Harry Potter. After that litany of misdeeds, his sticky end seems a little more justified.

7 Lucius Malfoy

Played by Jason Isaacs

Image via Warner Bros.

Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) is the father of Draco (Felton) and a man convinced of the superiority of pure-blood wizards, like himself. In the second movie installment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Lucius plays a pivotal role by planting Riddle's Diary on an unsuspecting Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), which leads to the opening of the Chamber and release of a deadly Basilisk.

The fact that he would allow his own son to become a Death Eater at the tender age of sixteen secures Lucius' own place in the Death Eater hall of infamy. As for his other evil efforts in the Harry Potter series, they are soon foiled, earning the wrath of his master. Cowering in fear, Lucius quickly learns that all the money in the world can't buy him Lord Voldemort's favor or a backbone.

6 Walden Macnair

Played by Peter Best

Image via Warner Bros.

Walden Macnair is played by actor Peter Best in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (the character's brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is portrayed by Ashley Artus). In addition to his Death Eater duties, Mcnair also works for the Ministry of Magic as executioner for the Committee for the Disposal of Dangerous Creatures.

Macnair's most notable on-screen act of evil is when he's tasked with executing one of the Harry Potter series' Fantastic Beasts, Buckbeak the Hippogriff. When the creature is secretly rescued, Macnair, furious at missing out on a killing opportunity, takes his revenge on an unsuspecting pumpkin. His wanton desire for killing, whether animal, vegetable or mineral, hoists Macnair up the Death Eater least wanted list.

5 Corban Yaxley

Played by Peter Mullan

Image via Warner Bros.

Yaxley isn't given a first name in the Harry Potter books and, with a total screen time of less than five minutes, it's easy to see why this particular Death Eater might be overlooked. But Corban Yaxley, played by Peter Mullan, is a truly terrible tyrant. He makes his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, reveling in the prospect of interrogating the wife of one of his unfortunate employees.

Yaxley shares Lucius Malfoy's (Isaacs) sense of pure-blood superiority and, abuses his position as Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement in an attempt to imprison innocent muggle-born witches and wizards. However brief, the scene where Yaxley storms through the halls of the Ministry of Magic hurtling deadly spells at Harry Potter and his friends to prevent their escape is seriously sinister.