Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 brought an end to an epic franchise that grew deeper with each installment. While the Harry Potter films have their detractors, and fans weren't always pleased with changes or omissions from the books, they are still wildly successful, and the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series promises to hew closer to J.K. Rowling's original novels. The film ends the original eight-film franchise on a happy note, with Ralph Fiennes' Lord Voldemort dying and our heroes moving on to brighter futures. But here's my unpopular opinion: Voldemort should have taken Potter with him.

Harry Potter Needed to Live

That's right. Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe in each of the films, should be dead, deceased, bereft of life, off this carnival ride we call life. "The Boy Who Lived" should be "The Boy Who Shuffled Off This Mortal Coil." Am I a monster for thinking so? Quite possibly, but at least holster your official Ollivanders' wand for the time being. For starters, I'm not saying that Potter should have succumbed to Voldemort's killing curse as a baby. It would have put quite the damper on a Harry Potter series of books if there were no Harry Potter to center them around. Ron Weasley and the Chamber of Secrets doesn't have the same ring to it anyway, right? All jokes aside, it doesn't change the fact that Harry Potter needed to survive that early-age encounter with Voldemort.

Besides giving Potter that badass lightning scar, the killing curse rebounded, thanks to Lily Potter and the power of love, and hit Voldemort, disembodying him and sending him into hiding. So, Potter becoming "The Boy Who Lived" was necessary to end Voldemort's reign of terror at that time, but also set Potter up as Voldemort's sworn enemy and the impetus for Voldemort to restore his body and pick up his evil wizardry ways where he left off. This, too, was also necessary in order to decisively end the Dark Lord's presence once and for all, making "He Who Shall Not Be Named" corporeal and, therefore, perishable. A disembodied spirit without a vengeful purpose spurred on by a seething hatred of the one who sent him there, still breathing no less, is just a disembodied spirit who creepily hides under a turban on the back of a guy's head.

Harry Potter's Death Would Make the Conclusion More Interesting

Close

Which brings us to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, where Harry Potter should have become "The Boy Who Became Worm Food." Not in the first 10 minutes or anything. That would be a downer, not that Potter dying later in the film wouldn't be. Still a major downer, but a major downer with purpose. Yes, I know the Lost Prophecy:

The one with the power to vanquish the Dark Lord approaches… Born to those who have thrice defied him, born as the seventh month dies… And the Dark Lord will mark him as his equal, but he will have the power the Dark Lord knows not… And either must die at the hand of the other for neither can live while the other survives… The one with the power to vanquish the Dark Lord will be born as the seventh month dies.

Do you know what the Lost Prophecy doesn't say? It doesn't say they both can't be dead. "Neither can live while the other survives" only means at least one of them has to be dead, but it doesn't explicitly say that life for the other is guaranteed. So, the fact is that there's nothing in the Rowling rulebook that says Harry Potter can't die, so save me your "but the prophecy says" arguments.

Of course, that only explains that Harry Potter can die, not that he should die. I believe that, from a narrative standpoint, Potter's death would have made the story much more interesting. If he faces Voldemort, killing the Dark Lord with his very last breath and they both die, he becomes a martyr. If he dies before Lord Voldemort does, his death becomes a rallying cry, bringing the students of Hogwarts together in an all-out, concentrated effort on Voldemort himself. Angsty teenage wizards and witches with a purpose and no Instagram to go on about it? Sounds scary to me. Besides, it was heading that way until Harry's magical resurrection.

I know you're thinking it wouldn't work because the Prophecy says, "The one with the power to vanquish the Dark Lord will be born as the seventh month dies." If Potter dies before Voldemort, they can gather as many Hogwarts alumnae as they want, but Ol' Voldy ain't going down. Sigh, you got me...not. Do you know who else was born as the seventh month dies? Matthew Lewis' Neville Longbottom. Neville could have been the "Chosen One," the guy to finish Voldemort off, a last-moment, M. Night Shyamalan-esque twist where Neville has at Voldemort with the sword of Gryffindor, prompting an "oh, bloody hell" from the villain before he dies. At long last, karma rights the wrongs that have plagued Neville for years, thrusting him into the spotlight as the true hero we know him to be. Harry is still revered as a martyr for the cause and bam. Perfect ending.

What Is the Point of Having Harry Potter Live, Anyway?

Image via Warner Bros.

If I'm being completely honest, what was the point in having Harry Potter live, anyway? In the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, we see Harry, Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) nineteen years after the Battle of Hogwarts, seeing their own children off to Hogwarts to begin their own journeys. Judging from that moment alone, it doesn't seem like any of them went on to have any sort of spectacular life afterward, does it? Slightly pudgier, settled into family life, just boring. Weasley family reunions are probably tense, with Harry looking at Hermione, always thinking, "Dang, I could have had her."

Sure, each character in the Harry Potter wizarding world has a backstory that details their life following the events of the Battle of Hogwarts. Even random proclamations about their lives over the course of the eight films, seemingly out of nowhere (Dumbledore was gay? Where did that come from?). Harry goes on to become Head of Auror Office and Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement. "The Chosen One" vanquished the greatest threat to the wizarding world and got a desk job out of it. Boy, that was worth it. Was the manager position at Wizard Staples not available? Did he stammer over, "Would you like wizard fries with that?" At least if he had died the martyr, Hogwarts would be making some serious coin by turning the courtyard into a Graceland-type destination for Potter devotees.

What About 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'?

Image via Pottermore

Of course, Harry Potter's death would have greatly affected the only post-Deathly Hallows Harry Potter project, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. To those unfamiliar, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up where Deathly Hallows leaves off, with Harry's son Albus heading off for his first year at Hogwarts. Albus and Draco Malfoy's son Scorpius become friends, and there's time-travel craziness that involves preventing Cedric Diggory from dying in the Triwizard Tournament, altered timelines, father and son reconciliations, yada yada yada. To that, I say, "So?" It's not like Warner Bros. has jumped on the movie rights, and they've already kind of sullied the franchise with the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films.

Here's the thing: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child doesn't need Harry Potter to be alive in order to succeed. The character of Albus would be lost, of course, but seeing a Weasley and a Malfoy bonding after generations of ill will would arguably be more meaningful. Instead of being a character in the play, Harry Potter becomes the focus of the play, which goes from "What if Cedric Diggory lived?" to "What if Harry Potter didn't die?" The time-travel destination is the much grander Battle of Hogwarts, upping the spectacle factor. If Scorpius Malfoy and (beats me! Roderick Weasley? Let's say that) Roderick Weasley travel back in time and save Harry Potter's life, there's an Albus Potter, and the potential for the slightest change to the timeline that sees Harry and Ginny living a life of luxury, raking in money from book sales and appearances at the San Diego WizCon. It would be righting the injustice that sees the titular hero of the franchise working at a desk, making small talk over the butterbeer machine about England's chances at the Quidditch World Cup this year. At worst, the franchise ends up where it left off, no harm done, and those who were bellyaching about Potter being offed get their calls for a living Potter acknowledged.

The films in the Harry Potter franchise are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX