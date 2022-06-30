It’s one of the most popular Harry Potter memes: Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) racing across the room to shove Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) against the wall, all while shouting, “Did you put your name in the Goblet of Fire?” And why not? Michael Gambon’s line delivery is fun and dramatic, but for many fans, that moment from the fourth film is emblematic of the recklessness they feel screenwriter Steve Kloves and the series’ various directors took in adapting the novels. The Dumbledore from the book, in that scene, and in general, is never so hysterical or physically rough with his students; to make him so seems to disregard much of his established character. That scene, and all the movies, from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban through Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince also leave out so many characters, subplots, and exposition about the Wizarding World’s lore that a vocal contingent of fans has always been left yearning for from the films. For them, it’s to the two-part adaptation of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' credit that it expended more effort in keeping to the page. For me, that choice was among the many things wrong with those two movies.

Personally, I’ve never had a problem with Gambon’s delivery in that scene, and not just because it’s fun. Dumbledore may keep his cool in the book, but Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire does make it plain that he’s more worried than he’s been in years about the signs pointing to Lord Voldemort’s impending return, and he is genuinely stumped as to how Harry’s name ended up in the running for the Triwizard Tournament. But his fears are conveyed secondhand, through Hagrid’s words and Harry’s observations. In the film adaptation – particularly since it is obliged to stay within two-and-a-half hours – the actor playing Dumbledore can directly express such worry to the audience. One could argue that the movie could have been more subtle about it, and I’ll readily concede that, but Gambon and director Mike Newell’s choice does accurately portray the emotions Dumbledore’s meant to feel in the book, albeit to a different degree. Some of the material that set up the more subtle indications from the book was also cut, so his worries had to come up somewhere.

Making adjustments to the remaining material based on what’s cut out is necessary for any script, but it’s particularly important for an adaptation. Some aspects of the plot, and character wouldn’t make sense otherwise. Even when that’s not the case, adjustments are necessary; a trim in one spot will mean another, essential spot doesn’t pack the same punch as-is. Goblet of Fire has better examples of this than Dumbledore’s attitude. Dobby was left out of the film, but Harry still needed gillyweed, so Neville provided it. Most of the Crouch family’s history and all the intrigue in their house was cut, but Barty Crouch Sr. (Roger Lloyd-Pack) still needed to recognize his son and be killed for it, so he saw through “Moody’s” disguise thanks to a physical tic. These are, admittedly, minor points, and Neville was meant to provide Harry with the gillyweed in Crouch Jr’s original plan from the books. But in an ongoing series, as Harry Potter was at the time, it’s not enough to account for individual books and the cuts and tweaks made in adapting them; the trims and changes made to previous entries matter too.

As a book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is filled with characters, relationships, logistical details, and subplots that received considerable build-up in the first six novels but aren’t absolutely necessary to the main conflict between Harry and Voldemort. Most of that build-up was cut from the first six movies. And yet, the Deathly Hallows films include most of the payoffs anyway. The result is two movies stuffed with elements that don’t resonate the way they’re meant to – and can’t – because they weren’t set up.

Take Ron’s oldest brothers, for example. So far as the movies are concerned, Bill (Domhnall Gleeson) and Charlie Weasley don’t exist before Deathly Hallows. Charlie gets mentioned once or twice, but Bill is nonexistent. The same goes for his relationship with Fleur Delacour (Clémence Poésy), not only because of Bill’s absence but because Fleur isn’t seen or mentioned after Goblet of Fire. And Deathly Hallows: Part I still includes their wedding – a wedding that’s still held at the Weasley’s Burrow home, despite the Death Eaters having attacked it in the previous film (which makes one wonder: why is it still considered safe for Harry to stay there, why do the Weasleys still live there, and why did the Death Eaters bother to attack it when it seems to have had no consequences?) Who is this Bill Weasley? When did he and Fleur hook up? Why are Harry and his friends putting off the search for the Horcruxes on their account? If you didn’t read the books, you’ll get no good answers and no reason to care about these characters.

The relationship between Lupin (David Thewlis) and Tonks (Natalia Tena) is another example of retaining the payoff when the set-up was cut. These two feature significantly in the fifth book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and in Half-Blood Prince, where their feelings for one another becomes a surprise reveal. This is not the case in the films, where these characters don’t get much more than cameos (apart from Lupin in The Chamber of Secrets). Their roles in the Deathly Hallows movies are just as small as The Order of the Phoenix and The Halfblood Prince, so at least their romance isn’t the time-sink that Bill and Fleur’s becomes. But audiences are still asked to invest in a relationship that pops out of nowhere, and to be just as moved when two characters with minimal screen time die as, say, when Fred Weasley (James Phelps) gets it.

And then there’s Dobby (Toby Jones). After Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the house-elf appears in all but one of the books. He only appears in one film after Chamber of Secrets. His deepening friendship with Harry, his turns delivering key exposition, his efforts to help with the Triwizard Tournament, or Dumbledore’s Army or spying on Malfoy – none of it exists in the movies. But Deathly Hallows: Part I brings Dobby back and never acknowledges his long absence. There’s little to no time taken for him and Harry to reconnect, or for any viewers who only followed the films to be reminded of his character's past. Like Bill and Fleur, he turns up when needed for his prescribed role in the plot without much done to distinguish his character. And his death is supposed to be the emotional (and literal) conclusion of the movie. It just doesn’t work. It can’t work, because Dobby isn’t in the film series enough to earn such a featured demise, and his abrupt return here doesn’t take the time to reestablish him.

Some fans would have preferred all the build-up for these elements have never been cut at all. I can’t say I agree. Virtually everything related to Dobby, or Bill and Fleur, or Lupin and Tonks, in books 3 through 6 was a clean lift; you could take it out and, with a little creative writing on Kloves’s part, the main story would still work. Whether all these cuts were a good idea or not – they still happened. Instead of pretending they didn’t, adjustments could and should have been made. Ditch Bill and Fleur and their wedding and get straight to the Horcrux hunt. Have Harry and the Weasleys hide somewhere that didn’t get torched in the last film after Harry’s birthday. Don’t worry about Lupin and Tonks’s romance, there’s enough of that with the main characters. And ditch Dobby, or at least acknowledge that he’s been away for so long and put some effort into reintroducing him.

Would some of those have been difficult adjustments? Perhaps; there are logistical reasons for Dobby to be around to get Harry and his friends out of Malfoy Manor that would have entailed some major rewriting. But that’s how the adaptation process goes in an ongoing series. Such changes could have upset some fans and generated a point of contention greater than Dumbledore’s shouting about the Goblet of Fire. The Deathly Hallows films, like every Wizarding World picture David Yates has directed, are a stylistic hodgepodge full of flash and lacking shape and good music. But they might have had more structure, and been a more satisfying resolution to the film series if they had accounted for the other entries in the series in adapting the finale of the novels. Or at least, follow through with the cuts they made earlier instead of pushing late plotlines without any of the build-up.