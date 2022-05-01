Over the last two decades, the wildly popular Harry Potter movie franchise has become a household name. Now, with eleven movies under their belt, including the brand new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, its popularity continues to soar.

If you're a fan of the books, you likely knew the fate of the characters before delving into the movies, but it certainly didn't make seeing their deaths play out on the big screen any easier. If you went into the films blind without reading the books, these character deaths were probably a big shock. Either way, when any of them died, whether you knew about it beforehand or not, the long-lasting pain it brought was immense.

12 Charity Burbage

The second-to-last Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 opens with one of the cruelest deaths in the series. While assembled at Malfoy Manor, Voldemort intimidates his Death Eaters before presenting them with Charity Burbage's tortured body. She begs for her life before Voldemort kills her, a single tear dropping from her lifeless eye.

There are many deaths in Harry Potter, but Charity Burbage's was especially memorable because of the brutality involved. And while fans didn't know much about her, the macabre setting and Carolyn Pickles' emotional performance make her demise extra harrowing.

11 Lavender Brown

Jessie Cave played Lavender Brown starting in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Unfortunately, her character was rather one-note, meant to be an obstacle between Ron and Hermione and acting as a stereotypical jealous girlfriend once he breaks up with her.

Lavender dies during the battle of Hogwarts. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, fans can see her body ravaged by Fenrir Greyback. Hermione blasts him away, but it's too late to save Lavender. Because she was underdeveloped and deliberately annoying, Lavender was never one of the most likable characters in Harry Potter. However, her death was still disturbing, especially watching Greyback hovering over her corpse.

10 Cedric Diggory

Before Robert Pattinson was Edward Cullen, he was Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise. While his time in these films didn't last long, his death was a shocking and emotional punch for fans. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time after following Harry through a portkey while competing in the Triwizard Tournament.

What hurts the most about his death is how brutally fast it happened. Within a minute of landing, Peter Pettigrew showed up carrying Voldemort, who instructed the former to "kill the spare." Without a moment's doubt, Pettigrew cast the iconic killing curse called Avada Kedavra, straight at Cedric, killing him instantly. From the speed at which it happened to his father's reaction back at Hogwarts, this character's death was hard to shake off.

9 Mad-Eye Moody

Brendan Gleeson has the unique ability to make any character he plays memorable and impactful, and Mad-Eye Moody isn't the exception. Arriving in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Gleeson's Mad-Eye Moody becomes an integral part of the series as a prominent member of the newly-reformed Order of the Phoenix and a mentor to Harry.

Mad-Eye dies off-screen during the seven Potters chase in Deathly Hallows Part 1; Voldemort kills him, thinking Harry would travel with the most experienced Auror. Mad-Eye's demise is especially haunting because audiences don't get any catharsis; in the blink of an eye, he is gone, with little time to mourn him afterward. Almost all the characters who died in Harry Potter deserved better, especially Mad-Eye.

8 Lily & James Potter

Lily and James Potter's deaths are the main catalysts for the series' events. Dying at Voldemort's hands, their sacrifices lead to the Dark Lord's defeat and cement Harry as "the chosen one" – these put him on a dangerous path that would define the first seventeen years of his life.

Although they are not there to guide Harry, their shadow looms large over the series. Fans see their deaths, especially Lily's sacrifice, in more detail during the last film, adding a layer of tragedy to an already heartbreaking story. And while their characters never stick around for long, their importance to the story is undeniable.

7 Remus Lupin & Nymphadora Tonks

The wizarding world introduced the werewolf Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. His wife, Nymphadora Tonks, arrived at the franchise three years later, in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Played by David Thewlis and Natalia Tena, both characters quickly became popular among fans.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Lupin and Tonks sadly lost their lives during the Battle of Hogwarts. While their deaths weren't shown on-screen, it didn't stop fans from experiencing the heartbreak of seeing these two dead on the floor with their hands reached out to one another, leaving their son, Teddy, an orphan.

6 Hedwig

She's the most loyal bird you could own. Hedwig was always by Harry's side since Hagrid took him shopping for school supplies in his first year at Hogwarts. From the moment he got her, their bond was unbreakable.

When Hedwig died while protecting Harry at the start of Deathly Hallows Part 1, it was as if the spell also struck the audience's heart. From the pain etched on Harry's face after seeing Hedwig fall from the sky to the one fans felt watching it happen, the opening twenty minutes of this film were enough to have you mourning for the rest of it.

5 Albus Dumbledore

In 2009, with the release of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the franchise bid farewell to a much-loved character who had been present through the darkest times. So when Snape took Draco's place and cast the killing curse at Dumbledore, it was a huge shock, especially for those who hadn't read the books.

Dumbledore's death is a pivotal moment in the series, and everyone involved acted their heart out, with Michael Gambon perfectly conveying Dumbledore's weariness. From Dumbledore's "Severus, please" to everyone raising their wands in mourning, this was one death that fans had a hard time processing. And while the truth behind his demise would be revealed two movies later, Dumbledore's sacrifice in Half-Blood Prince was among the most shocking and heartbreaking deaths in Harry Potter.

4 Fred Weasley

The Weasley twins were more than comic relief, although they always brought a smile to everyone's faces. Played by James and Oliver Phelps throughout the films, the twins always succeeded in making light of a dark situation, becoming one of the series' many secret weapons. So, when Fred died during the Battle of Hogwarts, it was crushing to imagine George without his partner in crime.

Seeing George break down and cling to Ron was heartbreaking, only made even more so when Ron fell to his knees beside his brother and started to sob. The thought of George in Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes all alone without his twin by his side was tough to process, let alone accept. To this day, that heartache is as intense as it was in 2011.

3 Sirius Black

Gary Oldman's Sirius Black first appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with the series portraying him as a crazed villain. However, Sirius would become a fan-favorite character, stealing the audience's heart. From the moment Sirius asked Harry if he'd like to come and live with him, this was a bond that people were excited to see play out.

Sirius was Harry's godfather, and they became very close throughout their short time together. When Bellatrix struck him with an unknown curse during the Battle of the Department of Mysteries and knocked him into the veil, killing him, it broke thousands of hearts. Between Harry's gut-wrenching reaction to Sirius' death and Harry never getting the chance to live with him, this is one character death that fans still struggle to get over.

2 Severus Snape

Played by the iconic Alan Rickman, Severus Snape quickly became a fan-favorite character, beginning the franchise as Hogwarts' Potions master before becoming the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher. Throughout the movies, he often came across as the bad guy trying to cause havoc for Harry when, in fact, he was trying to do the opposite.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Harry, Ron, and Hermione could sadly do nothing but sit back and listen to the horrific scene unfold. Snape's death is brutal, one last act of cruelty from Voldemort. His ultimate sacrifice is only revealed after his demise, making his sacrifice even more meaningful and cementing his place as arguably the series' most complex character.

1 Dobby

Dobby was introduced in 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Since his first appearance in the Dursley's home, which brought some hilariously chaotic scenes, this lovable elf became an ally and friend to Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

When Dobby came to free the trio and Luna Lovegood from Malfoy Manor, he successfully helped them escape. But as they were apparating, Bellatrix Lestrange threw a dagger at the group, and it struck Dobby. His last words were, "Dobby is happy to be with his friend, Harry Potter." From him dying in Harry's arms to seeing his headstone read, "Here lies Dobby, a free elf," this emotional character death is one that fans will always struggle to forget.

