The Harry Potter series is great, bursting at the seams with its story. The abundance of characters, creatures, drama, and action are part of why the books remain best sellers decades later. However, the fact that the franchise is so narrative-driven means that fairly often realism takes a backseat to plot, with the books and films serving up story developments that are simply too good to be true.

These all-too-convenient details range from the amusing to the outright jarring, and are weak points in an otherwise stellar saga. The worst of them break the suspension of disbelief, reminding one that this is genre entertainment where not everything makes logical sense.

10 Sirius Sees Peter Pettigrew With the Weasleys in the Daily Prophet

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban hinges on Sirius Black's (Gary Oldman) escape from prison to get revenge on Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall). His plan kicks into motion after he sees a photo of the Weasley family's recent trip to Egypt in the Daily Prophet newspaper. Sirius recognizes Ron's (Rupert Grint) pet rat as Wormtail, and suspects that the Animagus might still be in cahoots with Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

The problem is that this is all a bit too good to be true. In a world of dragons, werewolves, and dark wizards, it seems hard to believe that the newspaper would devote limited space to running a story about a family's overseas holiday. Sure, the book tries to explain this by saying that Arthur (Mark Williams) won money in one of the newspaper's competitions, hence why the Daily Prophet mentioned it, but it's still a very cute, overly neat way for Sirius to receive such an important piece of information. In a way, the entire book pivots on this one newspaper article.