Who knew, a collaboration between two bespectacled teenagers could create a massive buzz on the internet? Recently, fans spotted a new post on X (formerly Twitter) by Harry Potter Japan account which teases an unusual collaboration between Harry Potter and Detective Conan (known to the Western audience as Case Closed). While the post did not elaborate on what this collaboration is all about, we got two identical posters featuring the main characters from the fan-favorite franchise.

While the Harry Potter poster shows the titular protagonist with his best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger with Hogwarts in the background, the identical poster shows Detective Conan protagonist Jimmy Kudo with his friends Rachel and Richard with their high school in the background. The two heroes share more things in common than we can imagine, one wonders, what this wizarding world and teenage detective crossover might bring.

What do We Know About The ‘Harry Potter’ Series

The Harry Potter franchise is continuously expanding and the Detective Conan crossover seems like another offshoot. But we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation about what it entails. Meanwhile, WBD announced a series based on the iconic books, which the studio is aiming to cover in about ten seasons, the same time frame required for the movies, which will begin filming in the summer of 2025. Currently, an open casting call is out for the lead trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, to play the roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, respectively. Furthermore, Rowling is expected to be involved in the decision-making process of the upcoming series.

The fact that kids grow up faster than we can imagine and that Harry Potter books cover the preteen and early teenage years of the trio, Max CEO Casey Bloys previously revealed to Collider that the makers have a plan to shoot seasons back to back. “To answer your question with the kids, it is something we’re thinking about. One of the ideas we’ve talked about is shooting the first season and the second season very close to each other time-wise, because the kids, you know, from 11 to 13, is a big jump in kids’ lives. You can get away with 13 to 15, something like that. So we are going to have to think about scheduling and shooting so that they don’t grow too much between seasons. It is a consideration.”

All the Harry Potter movies are available on Max. The series has no release date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out the announcement above.

