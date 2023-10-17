The Big Picture Dobby's death is one of the most emotional scenes in the Harry Potter films as it highlights the bond between him and Harry.

Harry's grief intensifies the emotional impact of the House Elf's death, making it a heart-wrenching moment for both characters and the audience.

While Dobby's role in the films may be small, his innocent nature and unwavering loyalty make his death incredibly tragic.

From start to finish, the Harry Potter films are full of wondrous magic, strong friendships, and traumatic death scenes. The popular franchise may have a young audience, but that doesn't stop it from killing off characters constantly. From the murder of James (Adrian Rawlins) and Lily Potter (Geraldine Somerville) that started it all to the tragic losses in the Battle of Hogwarts, the story, like Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) life, is shaped by the death and destruction the Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) causes. Each of these tragedies is uniquely impactful, but some deaths are more difficult to watch than others. Though it has fierce competition, among the many examples Harry Potter has to offer, no death hits as hard as the final moments of Dobby (Toby Jones), the free House Elf.

Dobby may not be a lead part, but it's this death that is the hardest to forget. The circumstances and near escape make the scene that much more emotional. Dobby shows up to save Harry and his friends, cementing himself as a hero. But the moment takes a turn because what else is there to expect when Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) is on-screen? The audience watches as Harry grieves. This added focus emphasizes the bond Harry shared with Dobby, who remained steadfastly loyal to the Boy Who Lived since their first meeting. Though the films shrunk Dobby's part considerably, he maintains his innate lovability, and that is what causes his death to be so sad.

Dobby's Death in 'Harry Potter' Is Surrounded by Tragic Circumstances

Dobby's death scene is an emotional part of the film, resonating with the audience so much that people left socks in honor of Dobby at the filming location until it became an environmental hazard. But it begins with an act of heroism from the House Elf that cannot be ignored. Dobby is not an active part of the war and would likely have stayed out of the conflict if it weren't for his relationship with Harry. When Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) are taken prisoners in Malfoy Manner, they cannot escape. But with the help of the two-way mirror, Harry can contact Aberforth Dumbledore (Ciarán Hinds), who knows someone willing to save Harry. With his House Elf magic, only Dobby can apparate to them, and he does. Untrained in defensive magic, Dobby drops everything to aid Harry. Returning to the house where he was beaten and forced to serve, Dobby rescues Harry and his friends without hesitation. Once transporting their fellow prisoners to a safe place, Dobby returns to help Harry and Ron get to Hermione, who Bellatrix separated from the group. This means coming face-to-face with his former masters, but Dobby doesn't complain and goes so far as to drop a chandelier on Bellatrix. But just as the group apparates away, Bellatrix gets her revenge.

They appear on a beach, relieved by their near escape. Initially, there is a sense of hope, but that is shattered when Dobby utters Harry's name. As he saved Harry and the others, Dobby took the knife Bellatrix threw. Harry holds the House Elf as he dies for his courage and loyalty. Harry desperately looks for a way to save Dobby, but nothing can be done. Yet even with his last breath, Dobby is unbothered by the results of his action, expressing only joy to be with Harry, his friend.

Harry Potter's Grief Makes Dobby's Death More Emotional

While many factors make Dobby's death so tragic, Harry's mourning plays a large role in that. Harry repays the House Elf's unfailing loyalty and friendship with a display of grief befitting the little hero. Watching Harry's response to Dobby's death adds to the pain as fans say farewell to this little friend. At this point, the audience has spent seven films connecting with Harry, and when he breaks down, it's contagious. He even takes the time to bury Dobby despite the pressing matter of the Horcruxes. This makes the House Elf one of the few characters to have an on-screen funeral. But it's more than Harry reacting to Dobby's death as the entire film slows down.

This section of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One is full of action, but when Dobby dies, that all stops. This change gives Dobby's passing a greater impact as the audience must sit with it. Many of the deaths in Harry Potter are in the heat of battle, where other things steal the attention. The deaths in the Battle of Hogwarts happen so quickly that there's only so much time to process before something else explodes. Other important deaths are overshadowed by the instant passage of time, like Harry's parents, or even worse events, like Voldemort's return taking focus from Cedric Diggory's (Robert Pattinson) death. But when Dobby dies, the plot pauses to mourn him, making it impossible for the audience to resist doing the same.

Dobby's Part in 'Harry Potter' Is Small but Impactful

Dobby's appearance and childlike nature make his death hit hard. Yet the wide-eyed innocence he constantly displays is contrary to his dark past. The plight of the House Elves is largely cut from the films, but Dobby's past is explored. He spent most of his life taking orders and abuse from the Malfoys, only gaining freedom about five years before his death. Unlike others of his species, Dobby is proud of his freedom, which he credits to Harry, making their bond particularly strong. But this is not the first time the House Elf puts himself at risk for Harry.

Dobby snuck away from his home to warn Harry of the dangers he would face in his second year at Hogwarts. Though his warning was mysterious, he was compelled to punish himself for his actions. Yet from his introduction, Dobby longs for friendship with Harry, a sentiment reflected in his last words. Throughout the series, Dobby shows a level of devotion to Harry that is unmatched, and that's what kills him. Though they get off to a rough start, Harry grows to appreciate Dobby and his often misguided protections, making this death all the more upsetting. Harry needed rescuing, and Dobby was the only one who could do it, but it required him to break his promise that he wouldn't try to save Harry again. In the end, Harry regrets that final rescue more than any of the times Dobby's attempts put Harry in danger. Dobby appears several more times in the book, working at Hogwarts and helping Harry, but the films cut his part down. Even so, Dobby's death is one of the most gut-wrenching scenes in the franchise.