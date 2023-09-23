The Big Picture Dolores Umbridge, a despised character in the Harry Potter series, discriminates against those who are different, demonstrates a superiority complex, and enacts cruel punishment tactics.

Umbridge, though not a Death Eater, uses her position of power in the Ministry of Magic to further her own prejudices and thwart progress, making her even worse than the notorious villains in the series.

Actress Imelda Staunton flawlessly portrays the obnoxious and ruthless qualities of Umbridge, capturing her lack of empathy and delusion, which successfully evokes negative sentiments from the audience.

Halfway through the Harry Potter book series, we were introduced to one of the Wizarding World’s most despicable characters. It was one who could even discourage you from reading further, for the slight chance that she might get a happy ending would ruin the whole experience. Dolores Jane Umbridge, a Ministry of Magic employee, may be one of the most hated characters in pop culture. Created by controversial author J.K. Rowling, introduced in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and brought to life on the big screen by an excellent Imelda Staunton, this government bureaucrat acts in a way that makes you wonder if she secretly supports the series’ big bad, Lord Voldemort. Surprisingly, Dolores Umbridge is not a Death Eater, she’s actually something even worse — a ruthless bigot.

What Does Dolores Umbridge Do in the 'Harry Potter' Series?

Umbridge’s introduction in the series’ fifth book leaves a mark. After Harry and his cousin Dudley are attacked by a Dementor in their hometown, Harry has to go to a disciplinary hearing for using magic outside Hogwarts (and in front of a Muggle!) to defend themselves. While you might think he’s safe after Dumbledore shows up to testify on his favor, Senior Undersecretary Umbridge speaks up to cast doubt over his statement. With her false politeness and squeaky little voice, it only takes a few lines to realize this new character is up to no good. Starting Harry’s fifth year at Hogwarts, Umbridge is appointed as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher directly by the Ministry of Magic. Her speaking over Dumbledore to give a start-of-year speech takes everyone by surprise and makes her intentions crystal clear — discouraging progress to keep traditions, while eliminating anything (and anyone) that gets in her way.

By getting to know Umbridge a bit more, a whole can of worms is opened. She discriminates against those who are different from her and/or vulnerable, feeling particularly superior to witches and wizards with Muggle ancestry. She’s condescending towards the alumni, demonstrating that she doesn’t trust their judgment, hence the theoretical teaching of her class without any practice. Her cruel punishment tactics are downright inquisitorial — it's explicit when she's appointed High Inquisitor. She uses her power to legislate against other species — specifically passing a law that bans werewolves from working. She brings this legislative nonsense to Hogwarts by issuing “educational decrees” that favor her grasp tightening, masking them as a way to keep order at school.

Dolores Umbridge’s Position Of Power Makes Her Worse Than Death Eaters

Cornelius Fudge’s last days as Minister of Magic are focused on all the wrong things. Instead of listening to Harry about Voldemort’s return, he fears everything is a ploy from Dumbledore to take over his position. Thus, he supports and enables all of Umbridge’s decisions. By toning down the Defense Against the Dark Arts class, she’s secretly helping him, for he’s sure that Dumbledore wants to form an army of students against him. This enabling lets her go to extreme lengths when punishing students, for she knows they won’t say anything against her. She goes from making them use the cursed pen, to forcing them to drink Veritaserum as a means to obtain information, and even attempts to use Cruciatus — one of the three unforgivable curses — on Harry.

The good news? Umbridge was removed from Hogwarts. The bad news? She returned to the Ministry of Magic. For a long time, Death Eaters lived in the shadows, awaiting their master’s return. Whatever they could do to undermine the peace that reigned after Voldemort’s disappearance, they did so in secret. In turn, Umbridge acts in the open, from a position of power, being the Minister of Magic’s right hand. She’s not a Death Eater masquerading as a government official — she’s just an awful person taking advantage of being in a top position. The only masquerading she does is putting up the show of pink explosion that is her wardrobe and office decor. Underneath it all lie her intentions as a colorless void. Her bias against half-bloods gets her to lead the Muggle-Born Registration Commission where she unjustly sentences Muggle born witches and wizards to Azkaban — only because she considers their use of magic as breaking the law. When Voldemort takes over the Ministry, she unknowingly becomes a perfect fit for the payroll. That’s how evil she is and she doesn’t even acknowledge it.

Imelda Staunton Was the Perfect Casting Choice for Dolores Umbridge

Imelda Staunton masterfully embodies all the obnoxious qualities and ruthless ruling that compose Dolores Umbridge. Butting heads with Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry and Maggie Smith’s Professor McGonagall truly evoke negative sentiments. Staunton herself stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she found it challenging to fully wrap her head around what playing Umbridge meant. Understanding her motivations, embracing her delusion, and playing a horrible character who doesn’t consider herself horrible played a key part in transmitting the sentiment to the audience. Smith and Staunton reunited in the Downton Abbey movie, where she played an estranged Grantham family member named Maud, who clashes with Smith’s Lady Grantham, but in a more pleasant way. Comparing Maud to Umbridge, Staunton said in her interview with Town and Country that “she has empathy and human feelings,” contrary to Dolores lack of them.

Rowling has stated that Umbridge is a blend of traits from a former teacher and a former co-worker in which she found a confusing mixture between how they were and what they wore, comparing their outfits and accessories to those of an infant. Rowling also clashed with both of them, having a certain mutual disdain that impeded them having a relationship. It’s ironic that Rowling’s use of Umbridge as a non-Death Eather who was deadlier than a real Death Eater resonate with how she’s perceived nowadays. Rowling doesn’t consider herself transphobic, but shares views with people who are. It’s an especially dangerous take to have such status as a pop culture disruptor — plus a platform so big — and share those harmful messages with the fanbase. In fiction, Umbridge eventually gets her due. Perhaps her time in Azkaban will make her learn and understand who she truly is and the damage she has done. With Voldemort defeated and the Wizarding World facing a new dawn, let’s hope there isn’t another Umbridge in their midst.