Whilst Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is easily the most evil character in the entire Harry Potter franchise, Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) is one of the most hated. Every breath the character takes is infused with pretentiousness, which Staunton brings to life flawlessly. Staunton captures the perfect balance of arrogance and condescension, making the character both detestable and compelling. As a result, it’s easy to see why witnessing the character's comeuppance could have held intrigue for some. However, we never see what happened to her after the Battle of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. After all, Umbridge played a crucial role in aiding Voldemort's capture and torturous imprisonment of muggles, witches, or wizards that the evil administration deemed unworthy of existing within their 'pure' world. Not only was this question answered by J. K. Rowling on Pottermore in 2015, but fans of the franchise will now get to witness Umbridge's fate on a new ride at Universal's Epic Adventure, with Staunton reprising her role for the ride.

Dolores Umbridge Tried to Escape From Her Trial After the Battle of Hogwarts

As revealed by Rowling and to be shown on the Universal ride, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, after the Battle of Hogwarts, Umbridge was put on trial, but attempted to escape, which guests of the ride will assist in detaining her. Once finally tried, Umbridge was sentenced to life in Azkaban for her role in Voldemort’s brutal rule over the Ministry of Magic. However, she wouldn’t have to face the dementors the way her victims had to.

In a way, Dolores is lucky that it took this long for her crimes to catch up with her, as there is also the fact she should have been punished long before this for the torturing of students in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Dolores represented the nuanced discussion Harry Potter had around evil, by showing that there were other forms of evil beyond The Dark Lord. Similarly, The Malfoys serve as a reminder that Voldemort didn’t make any of his followers evil — he merely enticed them to follow his cause.

It's a Good Thing We Didn't See Umbridge's Punishment After 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2'

Some fans may argue that Dolores Umbridge gets off lightly compared to the suffering she dealt out to innocent people, and we should have seen her punishment to know that justice was done. However, this misses the point of Harry Potter as evil is not defeated with hatred but with love. Including a scene describing Umbridge’s punishment would have only been satisfying from a cruel point of view, indulging in the enjoyment of her suffering. The same way, we don’t need to see what happened to her after the centaurs take her away in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, knowing that justice is done needs to be enough. The new Universal's Epic Adventure ride won't be open until 2025, with no official date being announced yet, so for now people will have to be content with simply the knowledge of what happened to Dolores Umbridge.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

