Dragons in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are kind of like dogs in real life: there are numerous breeds, each with defining characteristics and traits. In the written works of J. K. Rowling, there have been exactly ten breeds revealed to the audience. In the in-universe book Dragon Breeding for Pleasure and Profit, there were notes about two more (the Catalonian Fireball and the Portuguese Long-Snout), but it is believed that these two may have gone extinct by the time the movies and books take place.

Not every one of the ten canonical breeds has physically appeared in the movies, but they can still be found in various video games or written works. Perhaps in future entries, these draconic beasts can take flight. These are the ten dragon breeds in Harry Potter, which have earned their place due to their uniqueness, magical qualities, or by how much they contribute to the overall narrative of the series.

10 Common Welsh Green

First appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

As its name suggests, the Common Welsh Green was pretty widely known and had very few defining features that made it stand out amongst other dragons. It's basically the first thing that pops into one's head when they think of a stereotypical dragon: it's green, with two wings, a scaly snout, and breathes fire. It was known for being the weakest of the dragon breeds, but it was known for having a roar that was more musical than guttural.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, this was the dragon randomly chosen by Fleur Delacour (Clémence Poésy) as her opponent for the first task of the Triwizard Tournament. Fleur didn't really do very well during tasks two and three but was easily able to defeat her dragon in the first. Literally, all she did was cast a spell to put it to sleep, and it worked. As cool as dragons are, the Common Welsh Green one definitely stands as the least interesting and least threatening in the Wizarding World, which kind of detracts from its magical status.

9 Romanian Longhorn

First appearance: 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' (2001)

Very little is known about the Romanian Longhorn other than the fact that it obviously came from Romania and had longer horns than most dragons. It was said to be a dark green, with horns of gold rather than ivory. This breed of dragon was first revealed in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them companion book, released in 2001, which described them as living in the Carpathian Mountains.

These mountains were rife with dragons, which helped them serve as a staging ground and sanctuary for other dragons, implemented and controlled by the Wizarding World. It isn't really known what its aggression level was or what its place in the lore is--it's just kind of there. The Longhorn does have a cool appearance with a triceratops-like head sporting three golden horns that go straight out rather than curve, as most dragon horns do. However, there is very little that can be said about it, so it's really not very interesting.

8 Hebridean Black

First appearance: 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

The Hebridean Black is a dragon native to the Hebrides archipelago in Western Scotland and was noted for its jet-black skin and enormous eyes. Though it is not explicitly mentioned in the film, a Hebridean Black skeleton is visible hanging from the ceiling in the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the very same skeleton that is sent crashing down by a bunch of Cornish Pixies.

Unfortunately, little else is known about it; aside from its massive size and aggression, there is little else that is remarkable or intriguing about it. Its most prominent appearance is in the video game Hogwarts Legacy, where it is a favored pet of the main antagonist, Ranrok (Matthew Waterson). But in this large appearance, it is serving the forces of evil, so it's hard to appreciate the majesty of the dragon when all that is known about it is that it tried to kill the main character of the video game.

7 Peruvian Vipertooth

First appearance: 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

The Peruvian Vipertooth is the only dragon breed native to South America and is one of only two breeds that is venomous. They were also known to be the smallest of the dragon breeds, but what they lacked in size, they made up for in speed and numbers. Vipertooths (Viperteeth?) saw an explosion in population in the late 19th century, and quelling this population was a consistent struggle for the wizards and witches of Peru.

The Vipertooth is among the most clever, interesting, and destructive dragons in the Wizarding World despite their relatively small size.

The Vipertooth was also responsible for a huge dragon pox epidemic amongst wizardkind, which spread to all facets of the Wizarding World. Vipertooths were also stated to be quite clever, as they intentionally concealed themselves from Muggles and were particularly good at staying hidden. As such, these were among the most clever, interesting, and destructive dragons in the Wizarding World, even in spite of their relatively small size.