Everyone has that one cousin they can't get along with. For the boy in the cupboard under the stairs, his everyday reality was just that. In the Harry Potter series, Dudley Dursley (Harry Melling) stands out as Harry Potter's unpleasant Muggle cousin, raised with an entitled and spoiled outlook. Dudley’s relationship with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) was filled with cruelty, largely shaped by the Dursleys’ hateful views of the magical world. However, Dudley underwent subtle changes throughout the books and films, especially following his encounter with Dementors in Order of the Phoenix—a turning point that caused him to reevaluate his attitude towards his cousin.

By the series’ end, Harry's longtime bully evolved in an unexpected way that even his parents Vernon (Richard Griffiths) and Petunia (Fiona Shaw) didn't have the courage for. In fact, Dudley's final appearance in The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 wasn't what the story originally had in store for the two cousins. A heartfelt farewell scene, which would have given Dudley the character development he needed, was cut from the film. But what happened to him after Harry Potter defeated Voldemort and had children of his own?

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' Cut Harry and Dudley's Farewell Scene

Growing up in a toxic home environment, Dudley Dursley and Harry Potter were far from calling each other friends. Dudley was always the favorite in the household and was encouraged by his parents to treat his cousin in the same hateful way as they did. Yet, once the Dursleys discovered Harry was a wizard just like Lily Potter, Dudley gradually became intimidated by his cousin and their dynamic shifted dramatically.

The Dementor attack served as a pivotal moment for Dudley. The traumatic encounter forced him to confront his own behavior, seeing himself as he truly was: a bully who had mistreated Harry, someone he didn’t understand. At the beginning of Deathly Hallows Part 1, the Dursleys are shown to go into hiding to avoid becoming targets of the Dark Lord and his Death Eaters, but according to the novel, they flee under the protection of the Order of the Phoenix. The Warner Bros. films clearly have major differences from Rowling's source material, but arguably the biggest missed opportunity was cutting Harry and Big D's goodbye scene.

In the deleted scene taken directly from the book, Harry's cousin actually displays a subtle gesture of kindness before his departure. Dudley admits he did not think Harry was a "waste of space," and shakes his hand. Their farewell is bittersweet, impactful, and applause-worthy; a key indicator of Dudley's inner growth. Unlike Vernon and Petunia's lack of empathy, Dudley expressed concern for Harry's safety in a wholehearted moment that shouldn't have been cut from the movie.

Harry Potter and Dudley Stayed on Friendly Speaking Terms Throughout their Adulthood

From one simple handshake, the cousins closed a dark chapter in their childhood and opened the doors to the possibility of connection in their adult lives. Dudley resumed a quiet life away from the spotlight of the magical conflicts. According to J.K. Rowling, Dudley did not become extremely close to Harry, but the cousins maintained a cordial relationship in adulthood.

J.K. Rowling revealed the aftermath of their relationship during an American book tour in 2007, stating, "Harry and Dudley would still see each other enough to be on Christmas card terms." Harry Potter even brings his three children (James, Albus, and Lily) to visit his cousin's kids, though these visits were more about maintaining family ties than developing deep bonds. Dudley’s choice to stay in contact with Harry speaks volumes about his character development. In the end, Dudley seemed to harbor no resentment toward Harry. While the cousins were willing to bridge the gap, it was never going to be an easy relationship given their different personalities.

In Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Dudley finds Harry's baby blanket and mails it to him. Dudley’s journey offers a reflection on how ingrained beliefs and attitudes can shift over time. Dudley Dursley’s post-series life is a quiet but compelling example of redemption within the Harry Potter universe. His character arc may not be as prominent as that of other characters, but his transformation from a spoiled bully to a respectful family member reflects the potential for change. Dudley's experiences with the magical world and his eventual cordial relationship with Harry Potter mark him as someone who, despite his flaws, was willing to grow beyond the prejudices he was raised with.

