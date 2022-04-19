Outside of maybe Gandalf, there isn’t an iconic wizard in fantasy literature who is as beloved as Dumbledore. The Headmaster of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry helped to introduce Harry and his friends to the magical world. Over the course of the seven Harry Potter books, Albus Dumbledore became one of the most complex characters within the series. There was a layer of intrigue within his presence, and although readers learned many secrets about Dumbledore’s past, some mysteries remained shrouded in secret. The novels quickly proved that they couldn’t be contained to the page alone, and a film series was quickly put into production. Unquestionably, the biggest challenge would be finding three young actors who could grow and develop over the course of seven years’ time (and ten years of production). However, nailing Dumbledore was just as important. The films needed a prominent mentor character who could be both tender and powerful.

The legendary British actor Richard Harris was cast in Christopher Columbus’ Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Apprentice, but he tragically passed away after The Chamber of Secrets wrapped filming. He was subsequently replaced in the next film by another acclaimed English thespian, Michael Gambon. The prequel series decided to show a younger version of Dumbledore, and Jude Law first appeared in the second film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Each of these great actors showed a different side of the complex mentor, friend, mystery, and icon that is Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore. Here are all three Dumbledore actors, ranked.

3. Jude Law

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s no fault of Jude Law that his depiction comes in last place. While there’s nothing wrong with his interpretation, Law was unfortunately saddled with the weakest material of the three. Fans were excited about the possibility of Dumbledore’s return when it was announced that he’d appear in the Fantastic Beasts series, as the Harry Potter books hinted at the complex backstory of Dumbledore’s relationship with the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. In the years since, Rowling revealed that the relationship was romantic. Unfortunately, this is barely mentioned in The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Law shares few scenes with Johnny Depp.

Thankfully, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore improves on its predecessor in nearly every way. Not only was Mads Mikkelsen a better choice to play the series antagonist, but the film spends more time focusing on both men’s heartbreak. It is still rather tame, in what could have been a great opportunity for major LGBTQ inclusion in a blockbuster series. Law shows more emotional vulnerability within Dumbledore, but still has his charisma. While there’s still the same sense of mystery to him, Law includes a youthful whimsy that is distinct.

2. Richard Harris

Image via Warner Bros.

Richard Harris’ death was a tragedy for the world of cinema in general, especially considering how active he was in his later years. Harris perfectly fit the tone of the first two Harry Potter films. While the later films got much darker, the first two installments are relatively light family fare. They are very much intended for the audiences who are the same age as the characters, and Dumbledore needed to be a warm, nurturing presence. Harris helped make the expositional scenes interesting, yet still crafted a complex character without hinting at the darkness that would later be revealed.

Harris simply spiced up the role, and helped to define Dumbledore’s unique personality. He shares an important bond with Harry, and they even enjoy laughing together at the disgusting “ear wax” flavor of Bertie Bott's Beans. Harris managed to be commanding without feeling too powerful. Even though The Chamber of Secrets is generally considered to be one of the weaker adaptations, Harris delivers the film’s best line; "It is not our abilities that show who we truly are, it is our choices."

1. Michael Gambon

Image via Warner Bros.

While he was obviously given the most time to develop the role, Michael Gambon truly embodied Dumbledore. Throughout his five appearances, Gambon hinted at the complexity within the character, showing how his relationship with Harry changes over time. As Daniel Radcliffe grew older, Harry realized that his cheerful headmaster had planned things years in advance, and hid many elements of his past from nearly all the other characters. Harry grows to both admire and question his teacher even more. After The Half-Blood Prince, he has to mourn him too.

Gambon made that film particularly emotional; even though readers obviously knew it was coming, losing such a consistent character helped to make the later films even more barren and mature. He also brought some of Dumbledore’s most iconic sequences to life. His battle with Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in The Order of the Phoenix is thrilling, and Gambon showed how their relationship began in The Half-Blood Prince’s flashbacks.

Gambon’s final moments as the character in The Deathly Hallows- Part 2, in which Harry sees Dumbledore in the Wizard World’s version of the afterlife, are simply note perfect. This could have easily been one of the most melodramatic or confusing moments if it didn’t capture the novel’s ambiguity, but Gambon beautifully wraps up the series’ themes. There are many veteran British actors who appear throughout the Harry Potter series, but Gambon might be the strongest of them all.

