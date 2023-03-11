There are many actors who were nearly in the Harry Potter films, and with so many characters, that's not surprising. But one role, in particular, had a lot of casting problems: Albus Dumbledore. Professor Dumbledore, the intelligent and odd headmaster of Hogwarts, has been played by several actors over the years. First to take on the role was Richard Harris, who played the Professor in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Then the part was recast after Harris' death, and Micheal Gambon played Dumbledore in films 3 through 8. Most recently, Jude Law took over, playing a young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films. Dumbledore may be the only character that the Harry Potter films had difficulty casting twice. Of course, the producers wanted to ensure they got the right actor for such an important character, so they fought through the casting drama to find the perfect Dumbledore.

Even getting Harris to accept the part was hard. He refused three times because giving in and only took the role after his 11-year-old granddaughter threatened not to speak to him if he turned it down. Once Harris was chosen, the producers thought their search was over. However, Harris passed away in 2002 after playing the character for only two films. He had been in poor health for some time, but his death still shocked the Harry Potter crew. Because of the unfortunate situation, casting for Dumbledore had to start all over. They considered many actors before choosing Gambon to take up the character. Each actor who almost played the iconic character was plenty talented and many were well-known, but as seen with Harris and Gambon, no two actors play a character the same way. There were a lot of almost Dumbledores, starting before Harris got the role, but in the end, it's hard to imagine what the Harry Potter films would have been like with a different Dumbledore.

Sean Connery

Image via Disney

One of the first actors considered for the role was former James Bond, Sean Connery. He was offered the role of Dumbledore even before Harris but did not take it. Connery's reasoning is unclear, but he is known to have turned down many roles, so it's not all that surprising. Connery did announce his retirement several years before the Harry Potter franchise was completed, so perhaps the length of the commitment didn't appeal to him. Many suggest the story content as a reason as well. Among the other roles he refused is fellow wizard Gandalf in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings, so it could come down to him simply not liking wizards.

Patrick McGoohan

Another actor eyed to play Dumbledore from the beginning was Patrick McGoohan. The actor never publicly stated why he turned down the part in Harry Potter, but many cite poor health for his refusal. Whatever the case, McGoohan didn't get the role, and Harris was chosen for the first two films.

Peter O'Toole

After Harris' death, the role needed to be recast, and many names were considered. Peter O'Toole was a long-time friend of Richard Harris' and the Harris family's pick to take over the role. However, director Chris Columbus revealed that, after a long discussion, O'Toole turned down the role because he was too close to Harris. Ultimately, O'Toole decided it didn't feel right to attempt to fill Harris' shoes while still mourning his close friend, so understandably, he passed on being Dumbledore.

Ian McKellen

While O'Toole passed for being too close to Harris, Ian McKellen turned down the role because he wasn't close enough to the previous Dumbledore. After proving he could play a wise wizard and mentor figure with his role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, McKellen was an obvious choice to replace Harris, but that didn't happen, though McKellan did get an offer. Harris once said McKellen and a few other actors were "technically brilliant, but passionless." McKellan has said that he didn't feel right about taking over the part of a man who didn't approve of him. So Gandalf didn't move to Hogwarts.

Christopher Lee

Image via New Line Cinema

Another former wizard from Lord of the Rings was considered as well. Christopher Lee was originally considered for the role but refused due to scheduling conflicts. However, after Harris' death, he was considered once again. Yet Lee, once again, didn't become Dumbledore. Lee was a fan favorite to replace Harris, likely because of his well-known roles, such as Count Dooku in the Star Wars prequels, but he didn't seem to want Dumbledore. In fact, he said early on that, even if offered the role, he "probably wouldn't take it." He also said that the rumors and speculation started so soon after Harris' death that he felt it in poor taste.

Harry Robinson

Image via Oxford Mail

Harry Robinson was another contender to replace Harris. Robinson looked like Harris, even serving as a body double in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when Harris was ill, yet determined to continue the role. When Dumbledore's face is not on-screen in the second film, it is likely Robinson rather than Harris. Robinson also voiced Neville Longbottom and a few other characters in the video game adaption of the first three Harry Potter films. He seemed to be an easy choice for the recast, considering he was already involved and looked similar to Harris. But the producers went a different way, choosing Gambon as the new Dumbledore. Yet Robinson remained involved with the films, appearing in every subsequent film, despite not being Dumbledore.

Of course, in the end, Micheal Gambon got the part and played Dumbledore from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban until the franchise ended with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II. And time has proven that it was a good choice. Though each potential Dumbledore is a fantastic actor in their own right, Harris and Gambon brought a certain charm to the role, creating the Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore we know today. While both Harris and Gambon played the role well, it's hard not to consider all the what-ifs when so many talented actors were almost Dumbledore.