Albus Dumbledore is the fount of wisdom in Harry Potter, its equivalent to Merlin or Obi-Wan Kenobi. Played by Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, and Jude Law, Dumbledore is always ready with a comforting word or sage advice, which he tends to deliver with flair. As he tells Harry, he's always prized himself for his ability to turn a phrase. The character has some of the series' best quotes, along with some of its most impressive feats of magic, whether it's warding off Inferi in Voldemort's cave or holding his own against the Dark Lord (Ralph Fiennes) in single combat. On top of that, the headmaster can be silly and quirky too, never taking himself too seriously.

This all means that Dumbledore has countless fantastic moments in the books and in the movies, from the humorous to the heartfelt and even the heroic. Through these scenes, Dumbledore's complexity emerges— not just as a mentor, but as a flawed man whose wisdom and empathy transcend his personal mistakes. He's truly one of fantasy's most iconic characters.

10 Dumbledore Speaks at Harry's Hearing

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Even though Voldemort returns to power at the end of the fourth movie, the fifth film subverts expectations by making the Ministry of Magic the real villain of the piece. They want to silence Harry at all costs, including by attempting to expel him from Hogwarts. In the first act, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is unjustly accused of using magic in front of Muggles and hauled before a wizarding tribunal. Dumbledore swoops in like a magical Atticus Finch to defend Harry in court, which he does with the expected wit and calm.

Dumbledore produces a witness in the Squib, Mrs Figg (Kathryn Hunter), saving Harry from a guilty verdict. It's great to watch him coolly deal with Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy) and the other bureaucrats, utterly unfazed by their scheming and intimidation. This scene is also memorable for revealing the headmaster's full name: Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore.

9 Dumbledore Nudges the Golden Trio to Use Time-Turner

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

One of Dumbledore’s more intriguing moments in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban occurs when he gives Harry a crucial hint about the Time-Turner. "Mysterious thing, time," he muses. He then gives the Golden Trio very specific instructions on how to use the Time-Turner to save the day: "Three turns ought to do it." He seemingly knows exactly what they’ve done and what's going to happen— without directly revealing how.

This interaction is notable for being a case where Dumbledore doesn't just tolerate but actively encourages Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione's (Emma Watson) antics and escapades. Despite being an authority figure, Dumbledore understands the importance of well-timed rule-breaking. This scene also reveals how much faith he has in the protagonists' abilities, particularly their tolerance for danger. Finally, he ends off with one of his characteristically cryptic nuggets of wisdom: "When in doubt," he tells them before departing. "I find retracing my steps to be a wise place to begin."

8 "Did you put your name in the Goblet of Fire?"

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

One of Dumbledore's most famous but controversial moments is the scene in the fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, after the Goblet of Fire has selected Harry as the second Hogwarts champion. He grabs Harry and shakes him, visibly angry and far more rattled than the viewer has ever seen him before. "Did you put your name in the Goblet of Fire?!" he exclaims, a line which has since been immortalized in countless memes. It doesn't appear in the book, which is why some fans don't like it, but many find it to be amusingly over-the-top.

Aside from simply being an intense moment, this scene also brings home how worried Dumbledore is about what's going on. He doesn't know who put Harry's name in the Goblet or why it selected him; it's unusual for the headmaster to be in the dark regarding such important matters. In addition, the abruptness of his question, and the uncharacteristic harshness in his tone, reveal the depth of his protective instincts toward Harry.