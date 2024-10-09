As it would have it, the Harry Potter films have dozens, perhaps even hundreds, of tiny little details and Easter eggs thrown about throughout the franchise's eight-movie run. A lot of these hidden references are nods to content from the books that didn't make it to the screen, things going on behind the scenes, or even the odd joke here and there, just to liven things up a bit.

But, of course, not all details hold the same weight and value. They're all really good, sure, but some of them are just a little more special than others, whether because of their importance or how funny they are. These are the best Easter eggs in the Harry Potter films, though with the amount of them out there, it's hard to pick just a handful tobe the best. They will be ranked according to how noticeable they are and how much they can enrich the experience for all those fans clever enough to spot them.

10 'Equus' (1973)

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

During the intense café fight in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, multiple things are going on in the background. Since it's a popular gathering spot, the small coffee shop has a bulletin board hanging on the wall, with various news clippings, notices, warnings, and advertisements pinned to it. Of course, with all the action going on, the viewer isn't likely to pay any attention to it.

But were the viewer put the thrilling action on pause for a moment, they would find that amongst the various items on the board is an advertisement for the 1973 play Equus, which actor Daniel Radcliffe was actually starring in at the time, alongside the filming of the franchise. It's a neat way of showing off one of the movie's prime actors and drawing attention to some of his other pursuits outside of the franchise that kickstarted his career.

9 Newt Scamander

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most memorable items introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is the Marauders' Map, an ever-changing map of Hogwarts that shows the positions of each and every person in the castle, as well as secret passages and hidden rooms. These people are represented by name tags, with are constantly moving to reflect their movement throughout the castle.

In one scene, as Harry examines the map, one of the names is none other than Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), the main protagonist of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them trilogy. It would appear that Scamander, no doubt an old man by now, is paying a visit to Hogwarts on this specific day. It's nothing groundbreaking or important, but it is a subtle nod to one of the most beloved background characters in the franchise, who, unbeknownst to anyone at the time, would eventually earn a movie franchise of his own.

8 Sherbet Lemon

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Way back in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry is escorted by Professor McGonagall (Dame Maggie Smith) to Professor Dumbledore's (Richard Harris) office. The door is locked via a password, "sherbet lemon." In the books, Dumbledore states this to be a candy that he is particularly fond of, though this isn't quite alluded to in the movies, or at least not at first.

Much later in the franchise, in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry spends quite a bit of time in Dumbledore's office, so it allows viewers to examine the place a little better and really take it in. If one were to look closely, one would find that on Dumbledore's desk is a small bowl filled with little yellow candies. These are — you guessed it — sherbet lemons. It's a wonderfully nostalgic reference to the very first film that showcases just how far the franchise had come.

7 Cheeri-Owls

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Wizards need to eat, too, and breakfast is the most important meal of the day. By Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, fans have likely become accustomed to the delicious spreads put out by the unseen chefs at Hogwarts during mealtimes. For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, these spreads are adorned with sumptuous feasts of hearty meals and sweet desserts.

But the viewer probably wouldn't expect to find a box of cereal amongst these spreads for breakfast and would more than likely expect eggs benedict or waffles or other hearty breakfast meals. Yet, sitting in the background, there is a box of cereal with the fake brand name "Cheeri-Owls," an obvious nod to Cheerios, only it's a wizard form. This Easter egg is kind of neat and adds to the expansive depth of the Wizarding World, though in an admittedly strange way.

6 Chocolate Frogs

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The introduction of the magical treat known as Chocolate Frogs came way back in the first film. Chocolate Frogs are exactly what they sound like: frogs made of chocolate. The catch is that they each come with a collector's card of a historical wizard and that the frogs are actually animate and can hop around at will. When Harry first gets one, it hops out the window of the Hogwarts Express.

The final scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 depicts the events unfolding 19 years later, with the Golden Trio sending their now pre-pubescent children off to school for the first time. As their kids get into their train cabin, a Chocolate Frog hops in the window, coming as an omen of the end of Harry's journey and the beginning of a new one. This Easter egg is strangely touching yet perfect for wrapping up the franchise.

5 Dobby and Winky

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire has some real blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments, but viewers are likely to miss this one even if they don't blink. One of the major complaints book readers have with the movies is that the character of Winky the House Elf wasn't included in the films. Well, the truth is, she was, just not to the extent of the books.

Harry first meets Winky during the Quidditch World Cup, and during this scene in the movie, there are lots of witches and wizards going this way as they peruse the festivities. If one were to slow the film down by quite a lot, they would be able to see two House Elves: one of whom is Dobby (Toby Jones), and the other of whom is presumed to be Winky. Both ride llamas past the camera and are hard to make out due to the motion blur, but it's still nice to see this beloved book character at least appear in some form, even if it's just for a... well, wink.