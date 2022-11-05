The National Trust of Wales has kindly asked Harry Potter fans to stop leaving socks on the beach, according to Entertainment Weekly. Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales is the location where the production team of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part One shot Dobby’s death scene.

In the movie, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms from a fatal knife wound, and his last words were “Such a beautiful place, to be with friends. Dobby is happy to be with his friend, Harry Potter.” Soon after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part One released in 2010, Harry Potter fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location. Over the course of a decade, many fans have visited Freshwater West Beach and have left socks on the memorial in honor of the beloved fictional elf.

Socks are an important symbol for Dobby, as it represents his freedom from slavery. In the Harry Potter series, house elves are immediately freed from enslavement if their master gives them clothing. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Dobby is freed from his servitude after Harry tricks his owner, Lucius Malfoy, into gifting him a sock. Dobby wears that sock throughout the rest of the series until his death.

Harry Potter fans have left so many socks on the memorial that is has now become an environmental concern for Freshwater West Beach. Environmental officials from the conservation charity National Trust Wales have monitored the site for eight months, and have decided to allow the memorial to stay standing but have issued a warning in a statement:

“The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy. The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape. Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk.”

The National Trust added that they are “delighted that so many want to visit”, but that they have to balance the popularity of the site with “impacts on the sensitive nature of the beach and wider environment.”

Potterheads are still welcome to visit the beach and pay their tributes to the beloved house elf, as the memorial will still remain for people to enjoy. But please, keep your socks on.