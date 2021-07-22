Harry Potter fans, your time to enter the Forbidden Forest is now! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment is set to open Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience on the grounds of Arley Hall & Gardens in Cheshire, UK. Opening this fall, the experience will take fans through JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. Walking through a lighted pathway through the woods, you can see some of your favorite things from the franchise and learn more about the Wizarding World.

The event is a "nighttime woodland trail experience filled with magical creatures and wizarding wonders from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films." Visitors can "explore after dark the sounds, lights, and special effects that bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life. Guests will also be able to enjoy a wide range of delicious food and drinks at the village!"

The Forbidden Forest in the series brought Harry face to face with some horrifying beings while serving detention. Despite the name, Harry and his friends often found themselves in the dark woods and even made friends like Firenze the centaur there who would come back in different books throughout the series to help Harry Potter with whatever he needed.

Tickets will be released for Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience on July 29 at 10 am and will give fans of the series their chance to experience the dark forest before them. Exploring the wizarding world, the beasts that make up the franchise, and more, it's a perfect experience for any fan of the series.

Celebrating some of the most iconic forest scenes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, visitors can interact with magical characters and cast their own spells, bringing the fantastical world to life. Discover Centaurs, a Hippogriff, and other magical creatures before making a Patronus appear before your eyes! It’s an evening for the whole family with a trail through a wondrous and beautiful forest that comes to life with the magic of the Wizarding World.

