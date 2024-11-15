Friendship is a common theme in many YA stories, especially the Harry Potter series of books and films. The books are obviously a lot longer than the movies, so it's kind of hard to show some of these bonds on screen, but that doesn't mean they weren't memorable in the books. Indeed, it is shown that many Hogwarts students and professors can easily befriend each other, with their camaraderie only adds to the overall sense of wonder and magic.

Without these friendships, the series never would have been as successful as it was, and that's probably because a lot of young readers could easily see themselves and their own friends in these fictional characters. These are the best friendships in the Harry Potter movies, so noted for how iconic and memorable they were in the grand scheme of things.

10 Draco, Crabbe, & Goyle

The Anti-Trio

Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) is rarely seen without his two cronies, Vincent Crabbe (Jamie Waylett) and Gregory Goyle (Josh Herdman). The three Slytherin students are all sons of Death Eaters, and are a common source of antagonism for the main characters. Initially, they start as average school bullies, but they later come to be actual enemies of the opposing army during the Second Wizarding War.

But what can't be denied is that the three definitely stick together. Even if their hearts aren't in the right place, they're seldom without each other, and they definitely have each other's back. Or at least, in most situations. Malfoy is definitely the "leader" of the group, but that doesn't change the fact that they tend to bounce off of each other when it comes to bothering Gryffindor students. They can be annoying to audiences, and righfully so, but they're still tight-knit.

9 Harry & Dobby

Unlikely Pals

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) gets off to a rocky start with Dobby the House-elf (Toby Jones). Dobby knows there is a plot to harm or possibly kill Harry should he return to school in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, so he resorts to doing anything to prevent him from going. A lot of times, this proves to be a huge pain in the butt, with Dobby bewitching a bludger during a Quidditch game, leading to Harry having a broken arm, to Dobby blocking the magic passage to platform nine-and-three-quarters.

Once the threat is dealt with, Harry comes to forgive and forget, setting Dobby free from the Malfoy family. After that, Dobby devotes his life to helping Harry, eventually making the ultimate sacrifice for him in the seventh film. Dobby adores Harry because he's one of the only wizards that ever treated Dobby with respect, and though Harry despised Dobby at first, he eventually came to understand that the house-elf did what he did not out of hatred, but out of love. Their relationship could have gone better, but it was clear that they really did come to enjoy each other's company towards the end.

8 Harry & Cedric

Triwizard Champions

Harry Potter's friendship with Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) begins after they are both selected to compete in the Triwizard tournament in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The only thing they really have in common is that they are both Hogwarts students, but they are a couple of years apart in age, and from two different Houses. But that doesn't stop them from developing a bond. Cedric is a rather compassionate individual, so he sees no problem helping Harry out in the tournament, a feeling which Harry reciprocates.

By the end of the tournament, the two reach the cup together, but agree that they both found it at the same time, and should both be the winners. Even though their friendship was short-lived, the two risked their own lives to save each other multiple times, and their frequent teaming up helped them soar to new heights in the historic tournament.

7 Luna, Ginny, & Neville

The Secondary Trio

Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch), Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), and Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), are sort of a secondary Golden Trio of sorts. Their bond develops in the later films, beginning with their simultaneous enlistment in Dumbledore's Army in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The two are often seen helping each other out with spells, despite their very, very different interests. Neville is a herbology whiz, Luna cares deeply for exotic creatures, and Ginny takes more of an interest in Quidditch.

Neville actually develops a crush on Luna, but this isn't meant to be, as they never end up getting married. Still, the unconventional friendship develops between the three due to their mutual stances on the Death Eaters and their love of magic, which leads them to fight together on numerous occasions. Audiences just wish they could have seen more of their bond.

6 Dumbledore & McGonagall

Headmaster and Headmistress

Professor Dumbledore (Richard Harris / Sir Michael Gambon) is the Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, and was beloved by most students save for the Slytherins. Of course, every Headmaster needs a Headmistress, and for that, there was Professor McGonagall (Dame Maggie Smith). McGonagall was Head of Gryffindor House and taught Transfiguration, but she was also among Dumbledore's closest friends.

She perhaps knew him better than anyone else, and was a more stern counterpart to his often soft approach. Though, they were both very compassionate and cared deeply for each and every one of their students. They also cared deeply about Harry himself, and were present when he was dropped off at the Dursleys' house. They understood that he was the key to winning the War, and that he was to be protected at all costs. All in all, their importance to each other was easily observed, even after Dumbledore's death. They were undoubtedly the most loved teaching duo in the Hogwarts administration, and definitely earned all the love that they got.

5 Dumbledore & Snape

The Unbreakable Bond

Amongst some of Dumbledore's other friends was Professor Snape (Alan Rickman), the curmudgeonly Potions professor and head of Slytherin House. Initially, it seems like the two might be at odds with each other, and it's true that sometimes, they did butt heads over how best to handle things, but it is made clear in the end that the two had a bond like no other, where one made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of loyalty.

Snape was a double agent for Dumbledore, spying on the Death Eaters and informing his boss of their plans, so Dumbledore was well aware that Malfoy had been asked to murder him, or face death himself. When a horcrux's curse affected Dumbledore and began to slowly kill him, Dumbledore asked Snape to take his life, to spare him a painful death, and to save Malfoy. Snape did this horrible deed, but it is later revealed that he did not do this out of malicious contempt, but out of unwavering loyalty and compassion. Audiences know that McGonagall would never have been able to pull this off, but Snape did so out of duty and out of mercy, even though its effects weighed on him for the rest of his days. Snape was willing to sacrifice anything for his friend, and that's what makes their bond one that is a little unconventional, but honestly quite endearing.

4 Hagrid & Harry

The First Friends

Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) is the half-giant groundskeeper and Care of Magical Creatures teacher at Hogwarts. He also happened to be the one to transport an infant Harry to the Dursleys' house. Right from the get-go, this bond was meant to be, as Hagrid is very broken up about leaving Harry with his horrible extended family. So, when the two reunite later in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, they instantly become friends.

Hagrid is not only a great teacher, but he is the first real friend that Harry makes in his entire life. He's the first person in Harry's memory to show him empathy and understanding, even bringing him a cake for his birthday, which is the first birthday cake Harry ever received in his life. As the saga continues, Hagrid is not only a strong friend for Harry, but something of a father figure as well, and has no problem going out of his way to protect Harry and make sure he's feeling okay. That's the reason why Harry and Hagrid's bond is so beloved. Their ages and walks of life are so drastically different, but as with many others in the series, friendship conquers all.

3 Fred & George

Mischief Managed

Who says siblings can't be friends? Fred and George Weasley (James & Oliver Phelps) may be twins, but they're also each other's best friends. The legendary comedic duo are notorious for their often mean-spirited, albeit hilarious pranks, and for finishing each other's sentences. The two are so perfectly in sync that it's pretty much impossible to picture them apart. They're inseparable, and rarely share a scene without their other half.

Whether it's setting off fireworks during an O.W.L. exam or running their own joke shop, these two always have some sort of joke or prank up their sleeve, which often comes at the expense of others. Ron (Rupert Grint) is most frequently their target, but Ron loves them anyway, because they're just that good at what they do. They're definitely some of the most memorable secondary characters in the films, and their relationship is made even better knowing that the real-life twins portraying them are pretty similar in real life.

2 James, Remus, Peter, & Sirius

The Marauders

This iconic friendship between Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall), Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), and James Potter (Adrian Rawlins) may not be physically shown much on screen, but it is a legendary bond full of adventures and shenanigans. The four, who earned the nicknames, Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, and Prongs, respectively, are also known as the Marauders.

Of course, this means they invented the Marauders Map, which Harry receives from Fred and George in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. The Map speaks to their love of causing trouble, but also of sticking together. Though this friendship kind of fell apart when Peter became a dark wizard and betrayed his friends to Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), when they were teenagers, this was a bond that many Potterheads want to see more of, with many suggesting a TV series that is about their adventures at Hogwarts.

1 Harry, Ron, & Hermione

The Golden Trio

You can't beat the original. Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) are the three principal protagonists of the films, and are almost always together. Throughout the series, they have stuck their necks out for each other on numerous occasions, never once questioning the why of it. They may have had a few rough patches, but in the end, they are still friends through thick and thin, even well into their adulthood.

Their personalities complement each other perfectly, and they can easily bounce off of each other and tackle any situation with their combined talents. It's really hard to imagine what the series would be if these three hadn't ever met each other on the Hogwarts Express, and that's what makes their friendship the best one in the series by a long shot.

