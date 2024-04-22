The Big Picture Funko has released a new Draco Malfoy Pop, depicting his encounter with Buckbeak from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

The new Harry Potter collection includes other characters like Harry, Hermione, and a miniature Hagrid, priced between $12-$30.

Tom Felton recently shared advice for future actors in the upcoming Harry Potter series reboot.

Funko Pop has released new collectibles in honor of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, including a vinyl figure of Draco Malfoy sporting an arm sling from an attack he deservedly received from Buckbeak. Aside from the Golden Trio, the Harry Potter franchise would have been less compelling without its villains. From Lord Voldemort to Dolores Umbridge — both of whom are pure evils with nothing but vile intentions — the series is full of bad guys, then comes Draco Malfoy, the misunderstood villain. Having been raised by narcissistic parents, it comes as no big surprise that his behavior is most of the time akin to that of his father and that his foul demeanor can lead to him insulting a hippogriff.

The newly released Pop figure is inspired by the scene in the third movie, in which the Slytherin bully insulted Buckbeak and had his arm injured after an attack. Funko's new Harry Potter-inspired collection also includes Pops of The Boy Who Lived riding his Nimbus 2000, Knight Bus conductor Stan Shunpike, Remus Lupin with Marauder's Map, and Hermione Granger with Crookshanks. All the mentioned collectibles, including Draco Malfoy with a broken arm, retail for $12.00. Meanwhile, the Rubeus Hagrid in his usual animal pelt outfit costs $25.00, while the other Hagrid figure and the deluxe Albus Dumbledore with Podium retail for $30.00.

Earlier this month, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton spoke with Collider's Maggie Lovitt about his time in the franchise as well as to promote Kinder Joy's brand-new Harry Potter collection. The actor also candidly shared the "deep friendship" he was able to build with the entire cast. He said:

"Every time I say it, it sounds really cheesy, but it's genuinely true. We are all a family. Days on set would only usually be 10% filming and 90% either hanging out or going to school. So not only do I consider them all family, I think I can speak for the entire cast when I say we feel a deep, deep friendship with each other, as well, as the years have gone on, and that's only got deeper and deeper."

A ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Is Happening

Close

Planning to explore all seven books further with a seven-season series adaptation at Max, the TV reboot was initially announced last year, but it wasn't until February 2024 that the project received a release window. Scheduled to arrive sometime in 2026, other details about the series remain a mystery, including the new faces that will continue the legacy that Felton, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the rest have built for over 20 years. Despite the lack of details, Felton shared some advice for the future cast. He told Collider:

"I would only say take more pictures and try and steal more props. I'm joking about the last one, but take more pictures because when I find one that I haven't seen for a long time now, it reminds me of how much fun we were having. Bearing in mind, we didn't have camera phones then or anything like that, so it's a bit easier now."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series reboot. In the meantime, the Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, Dumbledore, and the two Rubeus Hagrid miniature figures are available for purchase through the toy company's website. You can check out the Pop figures above. The movie is available to stream on Max.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner, Sirius Black, who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. Release Date May 31, 2004 Director Alfonso Cuarón Cast Daniel Radcliffe , Richard Griffiths , Pam Ferris , Fiona Shaw , Harry Melling , Adrian Rawlins Runtime 141

Watch on Max