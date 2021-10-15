Get your wands, Nimbus 3000s, and Butterbeer’s ready! We have our first look at Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses! The TBS and Cartoon Network-created competition-based show will take flight on November 28th and will be coming to us once a week on Sundays until December 19 with four episodes in total.

It has been almost 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone first took moviegoers into the Wizarding World, and to celebrate, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses promises to bring us the very best and brightest Wizards and Witches to go head to head in order to prove once and for all which house knows best. The team that knows the most will take home the coveted title of House Cup Champion! To sweeten the pot (not with any chocolate frogs, I hope), we have been promised that some special guests will be stopping by as well to cheer on their favorite houses.

Airing on both TBS and Cartoon Network as part of their ACME Night, Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will also become available on HBO Max at an undisclosed future date in early 2022. Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren (The Queen, The Good Liar), will serve as host for what is bound to be a festive event for all Harry Potter lovers.

Judging by the preview, we can expect lots of magic and celebration in a smaller version of what appears to be the great hall in Hogwarts. Will Gryffindor be set apart by their daring, nerve, and chivalry? Will Slytherin finally claim greatness? Will Ravenclaw use their master wit to take home the title of House Cup Champions? Or, will the just, loyal, and patient Hufflepuffs be unafraid of toil and step up to claim their victory? There’s only one way to find out and that's by tuning in to TBS and Cartoon Network beginning November 28. In the meantime, check out the first look at what to expect from Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.

