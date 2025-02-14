The Harry Potter franchise is the one that keeps on giving. Though it has been close to 15 years since the final film in the original series came out, Pottermania rages on and on, and to stoke the fire further, Warner Bros is bringing back the franchise to theaters for fans to relive the magic. Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire is coming to the big screen on February 16.

The fourth film in the franchise, Goblet of Fire, finds Harry in a new situation – the Triwizard Tournament. As Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) enter their fourth year at Hogwarts, the tournament brings them together with participants from other international Magical schools. Despite Harry being underage and Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) being Hogwarts’ official champion, the former turns out to be the fourth contestant. We follow his dangerous journey, one challenge after another, until he comes face to face with Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), who orchestrated all the events behind the scenes.

The movie proves to be a turning point in the entire franchise as Voldemort returns fully bodied, along with his Death Eaters. Directed by Mike Newell, the movie is the one where the franchise starts deviating from the source material, changing some events and ignoring some characters. Nonetheless, it was a hit with $897.5 million at the box office. It has an 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, garnering praise for its visuals, depiction of its central characters, and a very thrilling plot.

What’s Happening With the Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Series?

Warner Bros last year announced a reboot series based on the beloved books. Some fans were overjoyed while others were not. Nonetheless, the series provides an amazing opportunity to fill in the details that movie fans missed due to time constraints. The series will begin filming in the summer of 2025 and currently, an open casting call is out for the lead trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Nonetheless, there are some actors already on the radar. John Lithgow is reportedly in negotiations to play Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Paapa Essiedu is being eyed to fill Alan Rickman’s shoes as the school's potions professor, Severus Snape. However, nothing has been set in stone yet.

Nonetheless, Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs recently teased that he has some casting details, "Oh, I know who they're casting. They're incredible actors," he said without giving specific details, but added, "[I know] some of them, yeah. And they're incredible actors." He also praised showrunner Mark Mylod, with whom he has collaborated before, "It's being done by the same people who did the films, and Mark Mylod's running it, who is a brilliant showrunner."

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will hit theaters on February 16.