Development on HBO's Harry Potter series is moving on at a swift pace in the background, with a casting call recently placed in order to find the next Harry, Ron and Hermione. Of course, the sweeping books have an enormous cast of characters to deal with, and those characters will need actors to play them. By the time audiences are watching the series, it'll be around 16 years from the last day of filming on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, meaning the original cast will have aged significantly.

The original Potter cast was full of the best of British actors, and tragically, we've lost a number of them in the intervening years. While it would be a smart move to give the new series space to breathe, some OG members of the cast have admitted they'd be open to involvement. Speaking with Deadline, two Harry Potter veterans, Oliver and James Phelps, who played the Weasley twins, George and Fred, admitted they were in the dark on the show but would be happy to discuss things.

Oliver: It'll be interesting to see, we only know as much as everybody else really about what's going on, but if it's anything like everything else we've been involved with Potter, they do it at such a high standard. So we just hope whoever gets up playing the characters we played have as much fun as we did when we did it. James: I mean, I'm an actor, so I'm available for hire, right? I don't know, yeah, maybe, but to be honest with you, like we said, we had such a great time doing these, and like in the show, we still got our friends come back in, so Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and Warwick Davis came back and did a guest judging on this show. I'm really saying, it's just, it creates such nice friendship groups for us, so that was really fun, yeah.

What's the Latest on 'Harry Potter' Coming to HBO?

After September's Emmys, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content spoke to Deadline on the status of the series, and its development. Bloys responded saying, "Writers have started. [Director] Mark Mylod has started. The team, they’re hiring department heads, casting, and we’re off. We haven’t announced any [start date]. I think they were talking about age [the young actors] will be in March, that doesn’t mean necessarily a production start date. [We're aiming for] Late ’26-’27. Writers are just getting started so it’s too soon to talk about airdate."

The Harry Potter HBO series is planned to air in late 2026 to 2027. All eight Harry Potter movies are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned at Collider for updates.

