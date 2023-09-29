The Big Picture Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 focuses heavily on the Golden Trio's loyalties and personal development amidst the threat of Voldemort and the search for Horcruxes.

The dance scene between Harry and Hermione provides a touching and optimistic escape from the darkness and showcases their deep friendship.

Opinions on the scene were divided among fans, particularly regarding romantic pairings, but its purpose and effect are ultimately positive and highlight the years of connection and friendship between Harry and Hermione.

The Harry Potter series grew alongside its audience, evolving in its exploration of emotions as it did so. The earlier movies explored sensations of whimsical wonderment and wide-eyed amazement at the magical world. Then, as malicious forces moved forward with their machinations, so did the protagonists and viewers come to contend with deeper feelings of fear, sadness, and resilience over loss. The later movies delved into darker topics as the Second Wizarding War erupted, forcing the young heroes we had seen first enter Hogwarts quickly thrust into the bloody fighting and forced into positions of heroism.

Though descending into war brought grit and sadness to the series, it also opened the door for moments of immense hopefulness and optimism. The penultimate addition to the main films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, features one of the most emotionally powerful scenes in the entire series when Harry and Hermione share a dance to the radio one lonely night. This brief respite from their arduous journey was one of the most beautiful scenes in the film, but was actually entirely absent from the books. The adaptational change, as well as opinions about character relationships, made this sequence divisive among certain viewers. In looking back at this brief yet memorable moment, was the addition of this dance scene truly that unnecessary? Or was the inclusion of this small sequence an important facet of character development and emotional complexity?

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’ Challenged the Golden Trio

Image via Warner Bros.

The Deathly Hallows: Part 1, perhaps more than any other film, focused so heavily on the Golden Trio’s loyalties and personal development. By this movie, audiences had seen the friendship between Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) grow and evolve since the three were freshly sorted into the Gryffindor House. However, the stakes had never been higher, and the threat had never been as palpable. After learning from Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) that the only way to defeat Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) was by destroying his Horcruxes, the trio forego their final year at Hogwarts to search for the cursed artifacts.

After a complicated ordeal at the Death Eater-run Ministry of Magic, they are able to acquire Salazar Slytherin’s locket, one of Voldemort’s Horcruxes. However, as they are unable to destroy it with their current resources, they are forced to travel with the dark object, choosing to take turns wearing it so that it is kept close at hand. The locket proves to be a source of sinister magic, causing its wearer’s negative emotions to be exacerbated and heightened, ultimately sparking a fight between Ron and Harry. The locket enhances Ron’s feelings of frustration at their lack of progress and perpetual fearfulness for his family’s safety, causing him to lash out in irrational jealousy and leave the group.

While other movies in the series have specific moments that could be considered the darkest in the franchise, the overarching tone of Deathly Hallows: Part 1 feels despondent and bleak, even including the downright scariest moment in the series. The pessimistic tone of the film is perfectly captured in this low moment that sees the ever-loyal Ron act so fundamentally out-of-character as a result of mounting tension, fear, and dark magic in the works. The beginning of the movie sees the deaths of major characters like Mad-Eye Moody (Brendan Gleeson) and Hedwig, as well as the fall of the Ministry of Magic to Death Eater control. And even after taking one step forward by finding a Horcrux, it feels that the trio has taken two steps back as they lose an irreplaceable member. However, it’s precisely all this gloom and devastation that makes the dance scene that much more important.

Harry and Hermione’s Dance Was an Optimistic Escape From the Darkness

Image via Warner Bros.

Coming off the heels of Ron’s Horcrux-influenced departure, his absence is felt immensely and weighs on Harry and Hermione. Seeing a despondent Hermione listening to the radio, Harry wordlessly beckons for her to join him in a slow dance. He removes the locket from her and pulls her up from the floor to dance with him in the tent, glowing with lamplight as the radio plays in the background. It’s a touching moment between two friends as Harry’s shoulder shimmying and silly turns bring a smile to both of their faces — something that has felt conspicuously absent from them for most of the film.

The scene is simple, both in concept and execution. The dancing has a genuine vibe to it, feeling like an authentic dance between two friends just looking to have a brief moment of fun amidst tumultuous times. The song on the radio crescendos in volume as they laugh and sway together before quieting down to give the two a moment of peace as they settle into a gentle rocking. There’s no dialogue shared between characters — no inner monologue to hear their thoughts — it’s just a beautifully acted moment shared by two characters, and two actors, that have grown alongside one another for years. Their performances are understated but powerful, truly a demonstration of how incredible the two actors had become over the years.

The moment also illustrates one of Harry’s best innate qualities, as he is able to bring even a bit of happiness to his friends, despite all the challenges stacked against them. Perhaps as a response to Ron’s frustrations, Harry finds a way to bring even a moment’s respite from the insurmountable trials ahead of them. He finds a way to bring hope and happiness when it feels so hard to come by. His loyalty, devotion to his friends, and unwavering resilience are illustrated in this sequence, proving once more why he’s worth following and trusting in.

RELATED: The Best Twist in the 'Harry Potter' Series Is Not the One You're Thinking

The Infamous Dance Scene Was Divisive Among Harry Potter Fans

As with any adaptation from the source material, the reception to this scene wasn’t universally agreed upon. In particular, fans that preferred a Harry and Hermione romantic pairing were in apparent conflict with those who disagreed. This tender exchange between the two was ripe for Harry-Hermione shippers due to the evident emotional connection and mutual affection shared between the two characters. They cited moments like this in their argument as to why Ron was useless, or why Hermione should have ended up with Harry instead. Opinions of shipping and character pairings will always be a matter of contention in fandoms, but this scene in particular should be exempt from disagreement because its purpose and effect are practically all positive.

It's the years of built-up connection and friendship between Harry and Hermione that are highlighted in this scene. It’s ultimately irrelevant whether it’s seen as platonic or not. Firstly, even if it was romantic, a foundation of loyal friendship is still integral to that relationship. However, even without that perspective, it’s an incredibly heartwarming scene between two friends. Platonic friendships between a man and woman are scarce in mainstream media, so the relationship between Harry and Hermione has always been a stellar example of mutual respect and friendship between people of opposite genders. The two have known each other since they were 11 years old, why shouldn’t they be able to share a dance while they’re trying to escape the horrors of war?

The scene can also be misinterpreted as diminishing Ron’s importance to the group, but this is fundamentally not the case. Throughout their many years at Hogwarts, there have been multiple times when the trio has been split up from one another, either due to external circumstances or internal feuding. But whenever these divisions happen, the other two are able to hold strong and have faith in the return of their third member. When Hermione was petrified in The Chamber of Secrets, Harry and Ron earnestly did everything they could to bring her back, along the way proving their own capabilities without their more academically inclined friend. After Ron is accidentally hurt by Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) in The Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry and Hermione venture back in time without him in order to save Sirius and Buckbeak from their demise. Even Ron and Hermione have their moment in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 when they acquire basilisk fangs to destroy another Horcrux (and finally share their first kiss too).

A major reason that the character dynamics between the Golden Trio work is because each character has a unique relationship to the other members of the group. They are all friends with one another individually, creating complex and authentic interactions between whatever combination of characters are present. It’s actually the absence of Ron that makes Hermione so downtrodden that Harry wants to cheer her up. While this scene focuses on the two that remained at the camp, it nonetheless supports their friendship with the one that they earnestly miss. Regardless of your opinions on who should have ended up with whom, or whether this scene was accurate to the books, the dance scene between Harry and Hermione should be considered an incredible addition for its emotional depth, the relief it provides from the stacking tensions, and its representation of finding hope amidst struggles.