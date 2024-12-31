From the moment she made her first appearance on the Hogwarts Express, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) has been one of the Harry Potter series' most beloved characters. One third of the Golden Trio, along with Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione evolves from an overachieving young witch to an advocate for justice and equality over the course of the series' eight films. With unparalleled intellect, a quick wit, and an unwavering sense of right and wrong, Hermione stands out as one of Harry Potter's most nuanced characters, complete with her own set of strengths and weaknesses that compliment her friends'.

Though Hermione might not be the Chosen One, it's hard to argue that Harry Potter would have made it very far into his journey without (more than) a little help from his friends. Hermione has saved the day more than once, giving her a solid roster of stand-out moments from the films. Though a certain bigoted author's wildly transphobic views can put a damper (and that's putting it mildly) on future viewings, the Harry Potter films still hold a special place in people's hearts, and Hermione's most rewatchable scenes stand out as some of the series' best.

10 Hermione is Unpetrified

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Who didn't tear up the first time they saw Hermione enter the Great Hall after her petrification was reversed? Sidelined from the third act of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets after a near-fatal encounter with the Basilisk, Hermione is released from the hospital wing in the film's final moments to reunite with her best friends. Everything about this scene is liable to cause a swell of emotion– from the grins on Harry and Ron's faces upon seeing Hermione unpetrified to the way Hermione runs to embrace Harry and awkwardly exchanges a firm handshake with Ron instead of the hug they clearly both want.

The Golden Trio have their fair share of arguments over the course of eight films, but their enduring friendship is the beating heart of the Harry Potter series. This tender moment is so meaningful that it's even one of the happy memories Harry conjures up while attempting to fight off Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) possession in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Though it's not ranked higher on this list, Hermione's return in Chamber of Secrets is one of the character's finest moments.

9 Harry and Hermione Dance in the Tent

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

Notably absent from the novel, this scene was added by screenwriter Steve Kloves to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and to this day, it remains somewhat divisive among fans of the series. After Ron abandons the hunt for Horcruxes, Harry and Hermione find themselves at their lowest point, alone in the woods with no leads on where to find the next piece of Voldemort's soul. One night, in an attempt to lighten the mood, Harry turns up Ron's radio and pulls Hermione to her feet, leading her through an increasingly whimsical dance. Though initially reluctant, Hermione is smiling and laughing before long, bringing some much-needed levity to the series' darkest film so far.

Set to Nick Cave's haunting "O Children", the dance was initially choreographed but, while filming, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson chose to improvise in order to lend the emotional scene more authenticity. Mission accomplished, because this simple scene is one of Harry Potter films' best, showcasing the truly beautiful friendship Harry and Hermione have built over seven years. At once playful and heart-wrenching, the dance is a poignant and deeply vulnerable moment for Hermione.

8 Hermione Reacts to Ron's Return

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

After saving Harry from drowning and destroying Slytherin's locket, Ron triumphantly returns to continue searching for Horcruxes with his friends, but Hermione's reaction is clearly not what Ron expected. Weeks after leaving, Ron greets Hermione with a "Hey" instead of the emphatic apology she deserves, and Hermione loses it. Shoving Ron, throwing forest debris at him, and calling him out for his behavior, Hermione refuses to forgive and forget.

It's a cathartic and well-deserved moment, watching Hermione rip in to her future husband instead of forgiving him instantly. One of Hermione's best qualities is her consistent refusal to put up with Ron's behavior. Though all three members of the Golden Trio were made to wear the Horcrux locket, its dark magic affected Ron most of all, which is what led to his abandoning Harry and Hermione. Still, Ron's outburst and ensuing departure were ultimately his own fault, a result of giving in to his own insecurities, and Hermione knows it.

7 Hermione Sets Professor Snape on Fire

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

Hermione's first instance of willful rule-breaking is one of her very best. When Harry's broom is jinxed during his first Quidditch match, Hermione spots Professor Snape (Alan Rickman) muttering something while watching Harry and springs into action, putting her already-diverse knowledge of spells to use. In order to interrupt the jinx, Hermione sets Snape's cloak on fire, which causes enough of a distraction that Harry is able to regain control of his broomstick and not fall several hundred feet to his death.

It's a pretty out-of-character moment for Hermione (up until this point), who could have been expelled from Hogwarts had she been caught using magic on a teacher. However, it's also the first time Hermione stuck her neck out for her friend, the start of a character arc that culminates in her telling Harry that there are more important things in life than books and cleverness. Hermione is often seen as a bit of a square, but this scene shows that, when the chips are down, the young Gryffindor proves she was sorted into the right house.

6 Hermione Tells Ron Off at the Yule Ball

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

The build-up to the Yule Ball is a source of comedic tension for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but it all comes to a particularly unpleasant head, especially for Hermione. Ron's feelings for Hermione have grown by the fourth film, so when Hermione shows up at the Yule Ball on the arm of Viktor Krum (Stanislav Yanevski), of whom Ron is a huge fan, the youngest Weasley brother is incensed. We don't see exactly what went down, but we do know that Ron's jealousy caused him to confront Krum in a pretty clumsy way, which leads to a blowout fight between Ron and Hermione.

Hermione leaves Ron speechless, giving him a well-deserved telling off for ruining her night and not having the courage to ask her to the Yule Ball in the first place. After four films' worth of pigheadedness from Ron, who mitigates his feelings for Hermione by pretending he doesn't have them, Hermione is finally given the chance to confront him about the way he treats her. The Yule Ball is already a pretty transformative scene for Hermione, and her unabashed anger toward Ron is actually the first step toward their eventual relationship.