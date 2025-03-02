For 10 years, the Harry Potter franchise welcomed audiences into the magical land of the Wizarding World. Enticing us with its detailed world-building, fantastical action, and immensely intriguing characters, there's no wonder why it's a franchise everyone regularly returns to. Yes, there may be a little bit of nostalgia involved, but overall, this is a timeless story that truly connects with every person, across the entire world. And where the narrative may center around Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), the supporting ensemble is just as integral. In this case, we're focusing on Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

As one of Harry's best friends, alongside Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione is a huge fan-favorite with her masterful intelligence, emotional maturity, and unwitting humor. She's built into the backbone of the Harry Potter universe. Without her, and her guidance, they would never have succeeded in any mission. She's also the provider of some of the best quotes. They're wise, insightful, snarky, and fierce—a clear indicator of why she's one of the best film characters in cinematic history.

10 "I checked this out weeks ago for a bit of light reading."

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros.

Alright, sure. The quote itself might not stand out for most, but let's remember the context. After learning about a mysterious pact between Dumbledore (Richard Harris) and Nicolas Flamel, the gang tries their best to figure out who Flamel is and what he's got to do with whatever Fluffy the three-headed dog is guarding. Of course, Hermione eventually solves the mystery as she soon drops a gigantic book of evidence on the library table, telling Ron and Harry that the book was coincidentally a part of her "light reading".

This short joke, though unintentional, perfectly captures the youthful essence of Hermione Granger. She's intelligent, somewhat self-righteous, and, at times, a little out of touch with reality—but only because she's on her own high playing field. This is something audiences love to see in her character as it harbors an immense charm. Hermione's perspective on life is so refreshing, we can't help but find it a tad bit funny.