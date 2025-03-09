J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter franchise takes audiences into the hidden Wizarding World, where witches and wizards from Great Britain practice magic safely out of sight of non-magical folks, called muggles. Though the series started whimsical and fun, it became darker as the characters grew up, eventually touching on themes of prejudice, propaganda, death, and grief while maintaining an optimistic tone. Warner Bros. acquired the film rights before the series was finished, and between the books and films, Harry Potter became a global phenomenon and is still beloved to this day.

A major reason for the franchise's success is the characters. Over seven books, Rowling introduced a vast array of different personalities who live and grow, especially the young children introduced in the beginning. During that time, many display high levels of courage, which allows them to perform phenomenal acts of bravery for the ones they love. This list will rank the most heroic characters in the Harry Potter series based on their bravery, deeds, and courage they display throughout the eight movies.

10 Regulus Black

Played by Tom Moorcroft

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Unlike his older brother, Sirius (Gary Oldman), Regulus Black (Tom Moorcroft) followed the family tradition of being sorted into Slytherin House and believing in wizard supremacy over muggles. When Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) rose to power, Regulus joined his loyal Death Eaters but had a change of heart when Voldemort used Regulus' House Elf, Kreacher (Timothy Bateson and Simon McBurney), to test the defences for his locket Horcrux. Regulus had Kreacher take him back, and rather than subject him to torture a second time, Regulus allowed himself to be killed by the defenses while instructing Kreacher to destroy the locket.

Most of Regulus' story was left unexplained in the films, but what little we get from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 shows the quality of his character. While most people view House Elves as servants, Regulus cared for Kreacher so much that he defied Voldemort in the hopes of making him mortal. Thus, while he is long dead by the events of the films, he demonstrates that you don't need to be sorted into Gryffindor to be courageous.