If only school days were a little more like Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe). Hopping from mixing up potions in the morning to cruising the skies on the back of magical creatures by the afternoon and then ending the day with a massive feast in the Great Hall. Obviously, this is until a dark wizard resurges and it climaxes in a huge battle on the school grounds. But for the first few years, Hogwarts was the school of all our dreams.

Whether you’re getting swept up in the books or watching the movies, there’s plenty to capture your imagination. Starting from “could be interesting” to “where do I sign up?” we have ranked all the main Hogwarts classes, including both core and elective subjects. So, without further ado, let’s head to class.

12. Muggle Studies

Perhaps not the most fascinating class for us muggles (non-magical people) but for the witches and wizards of Hogwarts, this one is crucial. A class aimed to help the magical blend seamlessly in with the non-magical, it covers all aspects of everyday muggle life. For the Weasleys, this one is especially important, as the family patriarch, Arthur (Mark Williams), works for The Ministry of Magic. Having regular dealings with the muggle world, he is a firm believer that everyone should be treated equally and has great admiration for the ways in which muggles survive without magic.

11. Arithmancy

If complicated number charts are your thing, then Arithmancy will be right up your street. Focusing on the magical properties of numbers, this one is Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) favorite subject (in other words, a difficult class.) So, if you consider yourself a bit of a Hermione, then you may just excel at this one. Offered to third years onwards, it is taught by Professor Septima Vector and is one of the most homework-heavy subjects at Hogwarts. But if spending your nights with your head buried in your Numerology and Grammatica textbook sounds like fun, Arithmancy would be a top pick.

10. Alchemy

This elective course is open to sixth- and seventh-year students, and it’s all about the elements; earth, water, fire, and air, as well as the transmutation of substances. It is the practice of this subject which led to the creation of the famed philosopher’s stone. So, if you’re looking to create a substance that can lead to immortality, you might need to put in some hard graft with this one.

9. Astronomy

So, you certainly don’t need to be at Hogwarts to study Astronomy, but studying the stars and planets from the Astronomy Tower (the tallest tower in Hogwarts) sounds a lot more fun. This is one of the core classes on offer at the school, meaning like it or not, those wands need to be swapped out for telescopes. Lessons involve observations of the night sky and take place weekly at midnight, so you might be sleeping through your arithmancy class the following morning. Homework includes learning the names of stars, constellations, and planets – not the most intriguing for a Hogwarts class.

8. Study of Ancient Runes

Taught by Professor Bathsheda Babbling, this elective course is the study of the ancient form of writing used by witches and wizards. Offering a wealth of hieroglyphics to get your brain going, it’s another theoretical one on the Hogwarts curriculum. For Hermione, this was another class she excelled at, acing the O.W.L (Ordinary Wizarding Level) exam, except for a couple of symbols which she mixed up. It seems those reading sessions of Ancient Runes Made Easy paid off for her. For anyone with a fascination with ancient text, in particular, magical ancient text, this would absolutely be worth a day at school.

7. History of Magic

The History of Magic class is pretty much exactly as it sounds. This is the essential guide for young witches and wizards to learn about their roots. Due to the lack of being able to use magic, this theory-based class is considered the most boring of Hogwarts subjects - although, having a ghost teacher sounds pretty cool to us. Professor Cuthbert Binns continued his role as History of Magic teacher even after his death. But even with that unique twist, this is certainly the type of class you can imagine Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) falling asleep in.

6. Transfiguration

Although the idea of changing the appearance of objects and people sounds like a lot of fun, Professor Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) made it clear from the beginning that “Transfiguration is some of the most dangerous magic you will be taught at Hogwarts.” One of the core classes, this is a highly skilled type of magic that requires exact precision to be successful. So, needless to say, this class led to many accidents along the way. With several branches of Transfiguration, including Transformation, Vanishment, and Conjuration, there is plenty to sink your teeth into with this one.

5. Herbology

Calling all plant lovers, this one's for you. Taking place in the greenhouses behind the castle, Herbology is the study of how to care for, utilize, and combat magical plants. Although sounding like a retiree’s pleasant pastime, this vegetation needs a little more than watering. With the likes of screaming mandrakes and whomping willows to contend with, caring for them is no easy feat. Taught by the loveable Professor Pomona Sprout (Miriam Margolyes), this class is mandatory for the first five years. After all, a good amount of these plants can be used for potions and medicine, so not a class you would want to miss.

4. Charms

What’s a school day at Hogwarts without a little wand action? Well, that’s where Charms comes in. This core class, taught by Professor Filius Flitwick (Warwick Davis) teaches the young witches and wizards the ways of the wand. But precision is key here. In the words of Hermione, it’s “LeviOsa, not LevioSA.” It was this class that taught Harry, Ron, and Hermione valuable spells which got them out of a fair few sticky situations – escaping a giant troll for one. A favorite of Harry’s mum, Lilly, Charms teaches students the vital spells needed to succeed in the wizarding world. This is definitely one in the “sign me up now” category of Hogwarts classes.

3. Defense Against the Dark Arts

While Hogwarts may seem like a little slice of magical heaven, it’s not without its dark side. After all, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and his followers are never far away. Offering a range of curses and spells, Defense Against the Dark Arts is the most beneficial subject taught for surviving attacks.

It is thought that Tom Riddle, who later became Voldemort, wanted to teach this subject but was rejected. For this reason, he jinxed the course, making it impossible for a professor to stay at the post for more than a year. This made for a changing mood in lessons. With professors ranging from the self-obsessed Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) to the power-hungry Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) no two years were the same in this subject.

2. Care of Magical Creatures

One of the most fascinating elements of the Hogwarts world is the creatures to be found within the grounds. From flobberworms to unicorns, there’s no such thing as a boring creature here. Care of Magical Creatures teaches students how to breed, feed, and care for them. With the original teacher, Professor Silvanus Kettleburn, retiring due to wanting to keep his “remaining limbs,” gamekeeper, Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), was later recruited for the post. Witnessing Hagrid’s passion for animals and getting to take to the skies on the exotic hippogriff, this hands-on class would be a welcome addition to any school day. Plus, if your dream job is to become a magizoologist, getting an O.W.L in this course will set you on your way.

1. Potions

Despite taking place in the dark, gloomy dungeon and being taught by one of the strictest teachers at Hogwarts, Professor Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), what could be more fun than concocting your very own magical potion? The head of Slytherin House ensured his students that he could teach them how to “bottle fame, brew glory, and even stopper death.” Starting off with simple recipes and getting more complex as time goes on, it requires much diligence, as just one wrong ingredient can have some seriously dangerous impacts. With potions ranging from a cure for boils to forgetfulness potions, and even an antidote to common poisons, this class is probably the most valuable one. After all, what’s a witch or wizard without a little potion-making knowledge up their sleeve?

