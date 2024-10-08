Throughout the Harry Potter franchise, the characters are sorted into four different houses upon their arrival at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Students are sorted based on their main attributes: courage, loyalty, wisdom, and ambition, respectively. Each house gets access to its own dormitories and common rooms located in different places throughout the castle. Logically, each common room is very closely associated with the house's identity, with everything from decor to location reflecting the house's core values and aesthetics.

The films and novels only show the coom rooms in limited detail, if at all. However, thanks to the 2023 video game Hogwarts Legacy, fans can now explore the full extent of each and every common room after years of dreaming of visiting. The open-world game allows players to take in the sights, sounds, and smells of where the Hogwarts students go every night. Of course, though, some common rooms are more inviting than others. What follows is a ranking of all four Hogwarts common rooms. The criteria to rank them will cover everything, from their aura to their look and where they're located.

4 The Hufflepuff Common Room

Location: Kitchens

The Hufflepuff common room is honestly a bit of a weird one. It's located in the basement, in the kitchens, behind a giant yet unassuming keg amongst other kegs near the kitchens. Entering this one never varies — it is the same every time. A specific barrel in a pile must be tapped with the rhythm of Helga Hufflepuff for the door to open. Failure to do so will cause the person attempting to enter to be sprayed with vinegar.

Inside is a wide-open space filled with greenery and shrubs, which is kind of nice, so long as it doesn't attract a lot of bugs because that would be truly awful. However, with Hufflepuffs being so adept at Herbology, they might know a way or two to deal with pests. Sadly, that's pretty much the only memorable thing about it. It doesn't appear at all in the films or the books, and it's really not that interesting to boot, never mind the fact that it's in a downright strange location. Unfortunately, the Hufflepudd common room is not very iconic. Ironic since Hufflepuff might actually be the best Hogwarts House when looked at objectively.

3 The Ravenclaw Common Room

Location: Ravenclaw Tower

The Ravenclaw common room isn't seen in the movies but is briefly featured in the book version of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It's certainly easy to find, resting at the top of the eponymous Ravenclaw Tower and looking like an actual door this time. Getting in is a bit of a hassle, though. There is a metallic raven's head on the door that will ask any wishing to enter a riddle. If answered correctly, the door will grant the person outside access; otherwise, they'll have to stand until someone clever enough arrives. The common room itself is a multi-level space that is more vertical than horizontal. There are lots of beautiful views from the window, and the blue color palette is really nice. The common room's place atop the clouds speaks to the Ravenclaws' status as the school's best smartest.

There are just a few major design flaws with its entry point. Number one, it's not as secret as the other three. Number two, imagine having to answer a riddle just to get to your bed at night when you're really tired after a night of studying or when you just don't feel up to the task. Lastly, technically speaking, anyone could get in, provided they answer the riddle, and it's not like other houses don't have intelligent students. The simple riddle varies every time, but a bright witch like Hermione (Emma Watson) could feasibly answer it. Overall, the space is quite nice and is definitely a welcome place to rest your head after a long and hard day of school.

2 The Slytherin Common Room

Location: Dungeons

The Slytherin common room only appears in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and is located in the dungeons, as befitting the Slytherins themselves. While it's in a dark and dreary place, the actual common room itself is just plain cool. It's decorated with a lot of sleek black marble and emerald greens, giving the appearance of an elaborate manor house rather than a dormitory. To make things better, the common room is under the Hogwarts, meaning there is a constant sound of water to accompany the mood. In Hogwarts Legacy, the giant squid can sometimes be seen.

Like the Gryffindor common room, this one requires a password to enter, which is known only to Slytherin students. The entrance to this one is perhaps the most inconspicuous, as it looks like nothing more than a blank brick wall, which only opens once the correct password is spoken. Aside from Gryffindor's, this is the common room that is featured the most in the franchise, and it certainly embodies Slytherin's mostly villainous feel while still looking comfortable and homey.

1 The Gryffindor Common Room

Location: Gryffindor Tower