‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Summer Update Adds Clubs, New Side Quests, and More

August 24, 2020 at 11:20 am
Written by Dave Trumbore

Jam City and Portkey Games have a brand-new update coming to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and the Wizarding World this month, as the companies announced today. Two, in fact. Details follow below:

“First, the highly anticipated Clubs feature will go live! This exciting new update will allow players who have advanced to Year 1 Chapter 8 to select from three clubs; Hippogriff, Dragon, or Sphinx, each with accompanying in-game attributes, milestones, rankings, and rewards. This new feature adds depth and meaning to the bubble-tapping mechanism, which will now be outlined in different club colors, allowing your choices to have an impact on your club attributes. Additionally, there will be new environments, new destinations and new opportunities to interact with other in-game characters by joining a club.

Plus, Year 6 players will be treated to a brand-new Head Boy/Head Girl time-limited side quest (TLSQ) scheduled to go live later this month. During this event, players will receive a visit from an old friend who inspires them to embark on a journey down memory lane in an effort to prove their readiness of becoming the Head Boy/Head Girl. On this journey, players will learn the history and responsibilities required of this esteemed title, and receive a special prize after making certain discoveries.”

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the only mobile game where any fan can live their fantasy of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In this award-winning narrative RPG (Role Playing Game), players participate in the iconic rites of passage of life at the school, from being sorted in Year 1, to becoming a prefect in Year 5, while exploring the secrets of Hogwarts and its grounds. True to life in the Wizarding World, players advance through their seven years of schooling at Hogwarts, attending classes, learning magical skills, and forming friendships and rivalries with other students, while investigating an original, unfolding mystery.

