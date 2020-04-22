‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Announces Fan Contest to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary

Mobile game developer Jam City salutes the second anniversary of award-winning Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery by revealing players have cumulatively logged over 35 billion minutes of game play since its launch in April 2018! With that, spellbound fans who participate in iconic rites of passage at Hogwarts, have played 50 million Quidditch matches, cast 2 billion spells and have taken over 2 million OWL exams.

Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and published under the Portkey Games label, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery quickly soared to the top of the charts becoming the #1 most downloaded mobile game in over 40 countries, including U.S. and Canada. Now entering its sophomore year, the immersive role-playing game (RPG) is celebrating this milestone occasion by offering players a once-in-a-lifetime chance to creatively contribute to their beloved wizarding world.

Beginning April 25, 2020, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is giving players and fans an opportunity to create their own costume design for the chance to see it come to life in the game! Fans will submit their original costume design that incorporates elements from all four Hogwarts Houses. From these submissions, three finalists will be chosen with the winner voted on by fans. This design will then be immortalized into the mobile game in Fall 2020. Stay tuned for official contest rules via social channels.

As a further appreciation for fans, all players will be gifted a digital party onesie outfit paired with adorable House-specific slippers on April 25th. The House Common Rooms will also be decked out in party decor and confetti for a truly fun-filled celebration!

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the only mobile game where any fan can live their fantasy of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In this award-winning narrative RPG (Role Playing Game), players participate in the iconic rites of passage of life at the school, from being sorted in Year 1, to becoming a prefect in Year 5, while exploring the secrets of Hogwarts and its grounds. True to life in the Wizarding World, players advance through their seven years of schooling at Hogwarts, attending classes, learning magical skills, and forming friendships and rivalries with other students, while investigating an original, unfolding mystery.

For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and to connect with other fans, visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and for more information visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com/.