Exclusive: Revelio! Here Are Your ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Fan Design Contest Finalists

As someone who has been playing Jam City’s Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery from the beginning, it’s a thrill to bring you this exclusive today. Back in April of this year, Jam City announced a fan design contest for the Portkey Games title that would allow players and aspiring fashionistas a chance to create a custom outfit for the game, one which would be available for players around the world to wear. Now, three finalists have been chosen from among the thousands of entries. Once Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, and Slytherins vote on the finalists, the winner’s outfit will be available for free in the game itself later this month!

I also had the pleasure of chatting with Ivy Wong, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Jam City, about the contest. Ivy revealed how they chose the finalists, when players will be able to vote on them, and when they’ll get the winning outfit in the game for free! Check out Ivy’s answers below, alongside our exclusive reveal of the three finalists:

What was the reaction like from the fans when you announced the contest?

Ivy Wong: The immediate reaction was overwhelmingly positive! Within hours of announcing the contest, the designs came pouring in, and we saw a lot of traction and excitement around the campaign hashtag #HPHMDesignContest.

How many overall submissions did you receive for the fan contest?



Ivy Wong: We received nearly 2000 submissions in the span of 2 weeks!

What were you looking for among the submissions? Did you follow any particular notes or guidelines, or did you just know a finalist when you saw one?

Ivy Wong: We evaluated the designs based on 3 criteria: professional quality, creativity, and trueness to the Harry Potter brand. It was very important for the designs to reflect the contest theme and incorporate all 4 Hogwarts houses, which was definitely no easy task.

How tough was the competition to narrow it down to these final three submissions?

Ivy Wong: There were so many amazing and original designs, our team really did struggle to select the finalists! We first narrowed down the 2,000 submissions to just 200, then to 50, to which the members in the judging team were asked to provide a score out of 10 (for each criteria). The final 3 designs were the ones that received the highest score!

What sets these three finalists apart from the pack?

Ivy Wong: The final 3 designs really stood out to us because of their attention to detail and the intricacies shown on the outfit. From the Hogwarts crest buttons, to the house-colored badges on the denim jacket, to the furry accent around the neck, each design was incredibly unique in its own way.

Did any of you love a particular submission that didn’t quite make the cut for whatever reason?

Ivy Wong: There were so many submissions our team loved that were only a couple points off from making top 3. There was one outfit in particular that was super chic and creative with the house colors, and the application of a Hogwarts crest would have helped it get into the Top 3.

When will these looks be available in-game?

Ivy Wong: The winning design will be available in-game and given to all players for free on October 14th!

Fans will get to vote on the finalists to pick a winner for this contest, but is there a chance you’ll do another fan design contest in the future?

Ivy Wong: This idea was a unique and fun way to give back to our fans who have been so invested in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery since the beginning. While we don’t have any immediate plans to host another design contest, we’re always looking for fresh and creative ways to celebrate the game and its players.

Any final shout-outs to the fans?

Ivy Wong: We cannot thank our fans and players enough for their love and support of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery! The excitement our fans express for all the new updates is what motivates our developer team to continue creating more magical content for the game. We can’t wait to bring out more fun and surprises for the years to come!

Be sure to click here to vote for your favorite design!