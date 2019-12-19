‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Brings the Weasleys Home for the Holidays

0

The Christmas surprises keep coming! Today, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is launching a special adventure for players to spend the holidays with the Weasley family and travel to the Burrow in the flying car for Christmas. But before they can, a blizzard hits, threatening to derail the festivities. Once players arrive at the Burrow, they can decorate the home with the Weasley family, exchange presents, and enjoy a wonderful Christmas dinner!

This fun and heartwarming side-quest featuring the Weasley family is available to Year One players who have completed Chapter 7 and beyond, and those who complete the side-quest will receive a special holiday gift from Molly Weasley. Hurry, the Weasley family is waiting for you at The Burrow. The adventure won’t last forever!

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is also celebrating the holidays with exciting giveaways. Head to the game now until the end of the month to claim your in-game holiday gifts, including a Christmas-themed hat, notebooks for your pets and magical creatures, coins, and energy!

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a mobile game that got off to a rough start, critically, on launch but has quickly become my personal favorite tappy-tap pastime, was the #1 game in 40 countries at launch and has made over $160M to date. The title hails from Jam City, a Los Angeles-based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the only mobile game where any fan can live their fantasy of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In this award-winning narrative RPG, players participate in the iconic rites of passage of life at the school, from being sorted in Year 1, to becoming a prefect in Year 5, while exploring the secrets of Hogwarts and its grounds. True to life in the Wizarding World, players advance through their seven years of schooling at Hogwarts, attending classes, learning magical skills, and forming friendships and rivalries with other students, while investigating an original, unfolding mystery.